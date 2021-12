PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Construction continues on the new access point for the Cholla trailhead at Camelback Mountain, despite objections from residents who live there. The construction for the new access trail is on Invergordon Road, just off of Camelback Road. You have the Phoenician golf course on one side, and directly on the other side of the new access point are residential homes.

