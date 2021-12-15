ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Experts predict what the housing market will look like in 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic ignited a home-buying frenzy as the decade-long housing shortage converged with historically-low mortgage rates, shifting workplace dynamics and new opportunities for young buyers to pursue their first homes. As...

The Independent

Crypto experts predict which bitcoin rivals to look out for in 2022

Bitcoin has enjoyed a record-breaking year in 2021, but experts predict next year could see some of its rivals surge in popularity and price – and possibly even overtake it.Speaking at a virtual event this week, leading figures within the crypto space discussed recent market developments and speculated on where things might be headed over the next 12 months.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJoining The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson was Fred Schebesta, co-founder of the financial comparison platform Finder.com, Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at the University of East London, and Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

These 10 ‘hidden gem’ housing markets are poised for major growth in 2022, Realtors predict

Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.
BUSINESS
Money

These 10 'Hidden Gem' Markets Still Have Affordable Homes, According to Real Estate Experts

The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kyma.com

Demand for new homes and building permits remain on the rise

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you're waiting for the housing market to cool off before buying a home, you may be waiting a while longer. Housing starts and building permits in November rose more than expected from October levels, according to a government report out Thursday. The report indicates that...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

The top housing markets in 2022 projected by Realtor.com

Realtor.com has released its projections for where the hottest housing markets in the U.S. will be in 2022, listing the ten areas it sees as positioned for the most growth next year. The real estate site reported that the areas topping its list have strong local economies with vibrant culture...
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

The hottest housing market of 2021

The U.S. housing market has been “bonkers” and is “still nuts” — words recently used by real estate guru Barbara Corcoran on Yahoo Finance Live. Since COVID-19 emerged, homes are being sold at a record clip and prices are skyrocketing across the nation. But the frenzy is especially magnified in one Sunbelt City.
MLS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Higher mortgage rates are coming. What could it mean for homebuyers?

The Federal Reserve's announcement Wednesday that it will fight inflation by phasing out a bond-buying program and preparing for faster interest-rate hikes will have far-reaching consequences for home prices and affordability, experts say. The Fed expects to raise rates three times next year, making borrowing more expensive for individuals and businesses, in an attempt to cool...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Builder sentiment remains strong

Despite inflation concerns and ongoing production bottlenecks, builder confidence edged higher for the fourth consecutive month on strong consumer demand and limited existing inventory, reports the NAHB. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), measuring builder sentiment in the market for newly built single-family homes, moved one point higher to...
BUSINESS
CNN

The housing market isn't slowing down anytime soon

New York (CNN Business) — Is the housing market finally losing steam?. Home improvement retail giant Lowe's (LOW) issued a disappointing sales outlook Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, home builder Lennar (LEN) reported results Wednesday afternoon that missed forecasts. The company cited supply chain issues and higher lumber costs. Lennar shares fell 4% Thursday.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Solid demand, backlog of home orders favors builders in '22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. homebuilder stocks have outpaced the broader market this year, and analysts are bullish on the prospects for more gains in 2022, despite expectations of continued supply chain woes. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund is up 45% this year. Two of the biggest builders...
REAL ESTATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando home prices keep going up; higher interest rates might not stop it

The housing market is still white-hot in Orlando, with inventory declining and home prices setting yet another record this year, and not even rising interest rates will slow it down much, one expert said. In November, the median home price in metro Orlando hit $330,000, up $5,000 from October and the latest in a series of record-high prices set in a year of nearly uninterrupted increases, ...
ORLANDO, FL
pymnts

Zillow Launches Service to Help First-Time Buyers

Zillow has launched a partnership with Down Payment Resource to help people find ways to make homeownership more affordable, particularly for first-time buyers. The online real estate platform said on Thursday (Dec. 16) that its home listings now include information about potential down payment assistance programs. Prospective buyers can input information that is run through the Down Payment Resource database, which then produces a list of programs.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

