Equity income investors know that 2020 was a rough year for payouts around the world and that outlook brightened significantly this year. One of the epicenters of dividend carnage during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic last year was the U.K. – once a beacon of ex-US dividend growth. Payouts there were punished in 2020, but are rebounding and that resurgence could lead to opportunities with global dividend exchange traded funds such as the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO