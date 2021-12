The Texas A&M football staff has been on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail lately. The Aggies already have the top-rated class in the country after the Early Signing Period and also have long had highest team point total in the modern recruiting rankings era. And now, they have landed yet another five-star as Houston North Shore cornerback Denver Harris committed to the Maroon and White Saturday after his team's Class 6A-Division I championship game victory vs. Duncanville. The Early Signing Period ended Friday, so Harris actually signed with the Aggies already before waiting to make his announcement.

