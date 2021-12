All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When you make movies, people come up and retouch your hair and makeup all day. So what starts out as very light makeup turns into 13 layers of concealer by the end of the day,” says actor Rachel Zegler. “That takes a toll on your skin, so you want to do as much as you can to soothe it and avoid any breakouts, spots, or bumps.” Apart from the occupational challenges, the star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story notes that she has relatively easy skin to care for, so her routine focuses on calming and smoothing skin texture.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO