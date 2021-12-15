Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laird Borrelli-Persson
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago

Elevated has to be one of the most used adjectives in fashion, and most often when designers give a classic or functional piece their...

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

The Perfect Present With…Chloe and Halle

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thoughtful gift-giver is one who is fully attuned to what makes their giftee unique. Are they an animal lover who considers their pets proper children? Is it a label-hoarding friend who loves luxury and a bit of conscious consumption? Are you shopping for someone who only ever asks for gift cards? Knowing all these things will lead you to unearth what is sure to be the perfect present.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Teva
In Style

This Kate Hudson and Meghan Markle-Approved Jewelry Brand Just Launched on Amazon

If you've ever taken a deep dive into the jewelry credits while you're pouring over the latest street style, cover story, or awards show photos of your favorite celebrities, you have likely seen one name pop up again and again: Jennifer Meyer Collection. Launched in 2005 by California native and lead designer Jennifer Meyer, the brand counts Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, and Courteney Cox among its top devotees — and now you can shop select pieces from the line on Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Shop Delightfully Low Kitten Heels Inspired by Helen Mirren’s Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dame Helen Mirren has collected countless awards for her superb acting skills, but—if you ask us—she also deserves a few honors for her impeccable style. Whether she’s catching a cross-Atlantic flight or gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, her outfits are always a sartorial success, thanks to a covetable collection of kitten heels that always pull the entire look together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

The 18 Best Women’s Slip-On Sneakers for Every Style and Budget

Slip-on sneakers are the type of shoe that defy style boundaries. Any type of fashion preference, from the truly functional to the downright chic, can work with a slip-on sneaker. That’s because the shoe is a simple silhouette —universal, even — made special by its materials, structures, and details. It is all about finding the right slip-on for your own style. Shoes that are easy to get on and off are especially good for leaving near the door when you need to go on a quick errand—a standby for activities a slip-on sneaker thrives in. But that’s not all slip-on sneakers...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Elegant Woodturned Furniture Collections

This woodturned furniture line entitled 'A different turn' has been designed and created by Koen Boersma as a modern take on the centuries-old practice to keep it relevant into the present day. The furniture line consists of pieces that expose the natural state of the wood and is paired with strategically stained portions to help it pop even further. This creates an enhanced sense of elegance that is also quite easy to be incorporated into the modern home given its traditional yet contemporary final aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
malemodelscene.net

TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics. For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Internet Series Holiday Collections

'Watcher' releases 'Puppet History' and 'Too Many Spirits' holiday shop collections. Ryan and Shane are known for their series 'Buzzfeed: Unsolved', which has ended, but they have since moved on to creating new content on the Watcher YouTube account. Series like Puppet History where the beloved Professor teaches moments in...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

What Sold in 2021: The Year of Dress-Down, Sex-Up, Jeans, and Jewelry

What sold in 2021 reveals exactly where we’ve been these last 12 months: Styling for WFH or socially distanced activities (all that walking might explain the continuing preponderance of designer sneakers) before celebrating the end of lockdown with teeny clothes and very high heels. Sex is back, it seems, with our fashion choices at least, if not our dating lives. (But I don’t speak for everyone here, clearly.) In between those extremes of dressing way up and dressing way down: jeans (they’re everywhere), jewelry (the major story of the year, tbh) and, not unsurprisingly, an ever greater emphasis on where a brand sits in the world, and what it says to us when we choose to wear it.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Puffer Coats Are Officially Dressy

It’s easy to toss fashion out the window when temperatures plummet. It’s hard to deliver a look when the brisk air feels like knives against your skin! Generally, a giant puffer coat is the sign of fashionable defeat. It doesn’t matter how fabulous the outfit beneath is, a matte black, ankle-length puffer rarely has you feeling your most stylish. But, it turns out you can be both snuggly and formal this winter—at least, that’s what celebrities are proving. Stars like Rihanna, Irina Shayk, and Bad Bunny have all elevated their puffer coats by choosing styles in unexpected colorways or silhouettes.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

The Ultimate Slick Trench Coat Now Exists

Searching for the perfect trench coat can land you in the, well, trenches. Like many wardrobe staples, it’s oddly difficult to perfect. Ultimately, the trench coat has to protect against the elements while also being chic. Yet mainstream women’s trenches come up short, quite literally. The hems are too short. (They skim the butt.) The fabric is often too flimsy. (Who wants to be shrouded by something paper-thin?) And that’s not to mention the oddball flourishes. (A ruffled collar? No, thank you.) If you go the vintage route, many of the trench coats are made for men, which seem stellar in theory but end up fitting too chunky and loose.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Second Dundas x Revolve Collection Just Dropped—Shop It Now Before It Sells Out

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you didn’t get a chance to purchase something from the first Dundas x Revolve collaboration (it sold out quickly after debuting on the runway during New York Fashion Week last September), the duo is back with round two.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
