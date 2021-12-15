Collection

What sold in 2021 reveals exactly where we’ve been these last 12 months: Styling for WFH or socially distanced activities (all that walking might explain the continuing preponderance of designer sneakers) before celebrating the end of lockdown with teeny clothes and very high heels. Sex is back, it seems, with our fashion choices at least, if not our dating lives. (But I don’t speak for everyone here, clearly.) In between those extremes of dressing way up and dressing way down: jeans (they’re everywhere), jewelry (the major story of the year, tbh) and, not unsurprisingly, an ever greater emphasis on where a brand sits in the world, and what it says to us when we choose to wear it.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO