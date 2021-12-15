Judge grants delay in Aaron Dean murder trial

The start of the trial of the former Fort Worth police officer charged with killing Atatiana Jefferson will now wait several more months.

Tarrant County District Court Judge David Hagerman granted a defense motion to delay the start of Aaron Dean's trial.

Dean's lawyers argued that two key defense witnesses are currently out of state.

"The defense's experts, Dr. Aaron Pierce and Grant Fredericks, would be beneficial in material to the defense strategy or to rebut or defend against a significant fact at trial," Judge Hagerman explained as he gave his ruling.

"The court is of the opinion that denial of the defense's motion for continuance would be an abuse of discretion and result in an unfair trial and denial of the defendant's rights under the fourth, sixth and 14th amendments," Judge Hagerman continued.

Hagerman said, however, that this will be the last delay.

"No further continuances will be granted in this case," he said.

With the delay, Hagerman did not take up the defense's motion for a change of venue.

That will now be heard May 2nd.

The trial will begin shortly thereafter.

"Tentative date for the jury to come in is May 9th," said Hagerman, "(with) the trial to begin on May 16th."

