About a week before Christmas, Philadelphia health officials advise against indoor gatherings

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — For the second year, Philadelphia health officials are urging residents not to get together with other households for the winter holidays .

Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole doesn’t want to be the Grinch who stole Christmas , but the numbers are grim: The city is averaging 544 new COVID-19 cases a day, and hospitalizations are up.

“I know just how important it is to see our friends and families. After two years of doing everything we were supposed to do, we want the chance to see everyone’s smiling faces,” she said at a city briefing on Wednesday.

“That means we could be nearing the peak we saw last winter, when we had to institute the Safer at Home protocols .”

To avoid that, she advises people not to host or attend indoor parties. Bettigole also urged the public to stay masked, stay home if they are sick, and, of course, get vaccinated and boostered. More than 90% of the new cases are among the unvaccinated.

Mayor Jim Kenney is hopeful people will listen, but he’s also realistic.

“I’m sure people will get together — it’s inevitable —but wear a mask and be vaccinated,” he said. “Let’s get this over with. It’s been two years now, and it’s too long.”

Bettigole’s recommendation comes on the anniversary of the coronavirus vaccine becoming available in Philadelphia. One year later, more than 90% of adults have gotten at least one dose.

KYW Newsradio's Tim Jimenez contributed to this report.