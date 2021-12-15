ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 425 3M CO Filed by: 3M CO

pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. On December 14, 2021, 3M Company ("3M") and Neogen Corporation ("Neogen") provided certain supplemental information regarding the proposed combination of 3M's food safety business and Neogen.

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXELIXIS, INC. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Wright Jacqueline

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents shares of Exelixis, Inc. common stock issued to the Reporting Person upon vesting of restricted stock...
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
stockxpo.com

3M to Combine Its Food-Safety Unit With Neogen

3M Corp. MMM 0.08% on Tuesday agreed to combine its food-safety business with Neogen Corp. NEOG 8.20% , a food testing and animal healthcare specialist, to create a combined company worth $9.3 billion, including debt. Neogen, based in Lansing, Mich., has a market value of $4.3 billion, while 3M’s is...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SONOCO PRODUCTS CO For: Dec 10 Filed by: Thompson Marcy J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SONOCO PRODUCTS CO For: Dec 10 Filed by: Tomaszewski Jeffrey S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Washington Post

3M Finds a Business It’s Willing to Part With

It turns out the adhesive that is supposed to bind 3M Co.’s sprawling business model isn’t that sticky after all. The industrial giant announced on Tuesday that it was combining its food safety division with Neogen Corp. through a tax-efficient reverse Morris trust transaction. The deal values the 3M business — which sells allergen testing tools, yeast count measurers and hygiene monitoring systems to food processors and manufacturers — at about $5.3 billion, including $1 billion of new debt that will be issued. It’s 3M’s largest divestiture, surpassing the $1 billion sale of its billboard advertising operations in 1997 and the 1996 spinoff of its floppy-disk unit. And yet, before today, it would be a pretty safe bet that most 3M investors were only dimly aware that the company even had a food safety unit. The business is the smallest subdivision of 3M’s larger health-care operations, and its results are reported in the appendix of the company’s earnings presentations.
Reuters

3M is stuck in conglomerate purgatory

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - 3M (MMM.N) is stuck in a purgatory that other conglomerates are avoiding. While giants like General Electric (GE.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) undergo full-scale breakups, the $100 billion industrial giant that makes Post-it Notes said on Tuesday that it was merging its food safety group with Neogen (NEOG.O). The deal, which gives the 3M division an equity value of $4.3 billion, won’t solve Chief Executive Mike Roman’s problem.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HALLIBURTON CO For: Dec 08 Filed by: Pope Lawrence J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

DMC Global (BOOM) Acquires 60% Controlling Stake in Arcadia for $282.5M Cash and Stock

DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), a diversified holding company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% controlling interest in privately held Arcadia Inc. for $282.5 million in cash and DMC stock. Arcadia is a leading U.S. supplier of architectural building products, which include exterior and interior framing systems for low and mid-rise commercial buildings, windows, curtain walls, interior partitions, and highly engineered windows and doors for the high-end residential real estate market.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ContextLogic Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: Shah Devang

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PERRIGO Co plc For: Dec 16 Filed by: Parker Geoffrey M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Revocable trust...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MGM Resorts Internationa For: Dec 15 Filed by: JAMMET MARY CHRIS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") granted under the MGM Resorts International (the "Company") Amended and Restated 2005 Omnibus...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Dec 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman and CEO, on behalf of AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd. 12/17/2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PubMatic, Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: Kumar Mukul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CENTENE CORP For: Dec 15 Filed by: AYALA ORLANDO

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This sale...
