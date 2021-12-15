ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

E-waste recycling emits emerging synthetic antioxidants

By American Chemical Society (ACS)
Newswise
 3 days ago

Newswise — Manufacturers add synthetic antioxidants to plastics, rubbers and other polymers to make them last longer. However, the health effects of these compounds, and how readily they migrate into the environment, are largely unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have detected a broad range of...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
ndsuspectrum.com

Recycling isn’t limited to paper and plastic, clothing waste becoming an increasing problem

‘Throwaway’ culture is becoming more of a problem as fast fashion companies continue selling cheap, inexpensive clothing. New Years is less than a month away and picking out that perfect party outfit is next up on the to-do list. Most will head to Shein, Forever 21 or H&M for a cheap find, but isn’t there a better alternative to buying from these fast fashion industries who contribute to the overgrowing clothing waste?
FARGO, ND
rubbernews.com

Trinseo closes deal on Dutch plastics waste collection, recycling company

UTRECHT, the Netherlands—U.S.-based plastic and synthetic rubber manufacturer Trinseo has taken a further step on the path toward becoming a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. The company announced Dec. 7 it has agreed to purchase Dutch plastic waste collection and recycling company Heathland B.V. A well-known and established...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
WTOP

How to limit e-waste from those old devices after the holidays

From phones and laptops to the latest headphones and smart watches, it’s out with the old and in with the new during the holiday season — and that means a lot of e-waste. Across the U.S., more than 151 million phones are trashed each year and 40% of heavy metals in landfills are old electronics.
ENVIRONMENT
thedallasnews.net

E-waste Recycling Market worth Observing Growth | Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia

The Latest Released E-waste Recycling market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global E-waste Recycling market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in E-waste Recycling market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sims Recycling Solutions, Eletronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Gem, Stena Metall Group, GEEP, Dongjiang, Electrocycling, Cimelia, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, E-Parisaraa & environCom. If you are a E-waste Recycling manufacturer and would like to check or understand policy and regulatory proposal, designing clear explanations of the stakes, potential winners and losers, and options for improvement then this article will help you understand the pattern with Impacting Trends. Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3097846-global-e-waste-recycling-market-25.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

‘Forever chemicals’ latch onto sea spray to become airborne

Newswise — When ocean waves break, microscopic particles break free into the air. For beachgoers, aerosolized sea salts contribute to the tousled “beach hair” look. But other compounds found in seawater, including perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), could become airborne as bubbles pop at the water’s surface. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have observed in a thorough field study that sea spray pollutes the air in coastal areas with these potentially harmful chemicals.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Linn County Solid Waste Agency Now Taking Textile Recycling

(Marion, IA) -- The Linn County Solid Waste Agency is taking textile recycling again. That means members of the community can now recycle clothing, shoes, curtains, bedding, and clothing accessories like belts. The Solid Waste Agency says you can drop off these items at the Resource Recovery building at 1954 County Home Road in Marion. They'll then be processed and sent to Thrift World retail stores.
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Science Technology#Antioxidants#Newswise#Acs
Newswise

Identifying schools with high lead levels in drinking water

Newswise — Consuming lead can cause health problems for anyone, but children are particularly vulnerable because the element can interfere with their growth and development. While water systems will soon be required to measure lead levels in school tap water, it’s not clear how these measurements should be interpreted. In a new study in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers used real-world data to determine an approach for identifying schools likely to have problematic lead levels.
EDUCATION
handymantips.org

Benefits of Using Recycling Services From Waste Away Systems

Just about everyone has heard the phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” tossed around. These days, conserving resources is more important than ever, and recycling is a simple and effective way for consumers to do just that. Read on to find out about the benefits of using convenient residential and...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Five ways to make sustainability a resolution

The new year is an opportunity for people around the world to examine actions they can take to live more sustainably, make more environmentally-conscious choices and learn how to make real and lasting change. Cornell University experts from a variety of fields shared their recommendations for individual actions – large...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Mitigating environmental impact of herbicides

Newswise — In recent years, soybean fields and other crops and trees across the Midwest have been experiencing more damage from drift of herbicides, particularly those plants grown from seeds that have not been genetically modified to be herbicide-tolerant. The drift onto unintended plants causes leaves to curl and shrivel and may permanently damage a crop.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
China
Newswise

Selective separation could help alleviate critical metals shortage

Newswise — New processing methods developed by MIT researchers could help ease looming shortages of the essential metals that power everything from phones to automotive batteries, by making it easier to separate these rare metals from mining ores and recycled materials. Selective adjustments within a chemical process called sulfidation...
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas startup lands $20M to build electronic waste recycling facilities

As electronics become ubiquitous in daily life, a Dallas startup is looking to keep the rare earth minerals they are composed of out of the landfill. Momentum Technologies, a recycling tech company focused on electronic and battery waste, announced Dublin-based industrial company TechMet and local private equity firm Tailwater Capital’s portfolio company Freestone HoldCo, which focuses on infrastructure and manufacturing investments, have inked a definitive agreement to lead a $20 million investment in the company.
DALLAS, TX
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Recycling Food Waste

In Thursday’s Los Angeles Times and in subsequent publications – I read that the State of California is going big time to grapple with waste, recycling, and reusing by making it a law that we dispose of food waste in the “green barrels” or barrels designated for vegetation which in turn will be processed with yard clippings, etc. rather than being just dumped in the landfill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
powerofpositivity.com

Australians Reveal How They Can Build Roadways Out of Recycled Waste

In Australia, construction companies have begun building roads from recycled waste, adding to the country’s arsenal of climate adaptation tools. It leads the way in sustainability, generating more solar power than anywhere globally. Currently, Australia produces eight times the global average of rooftop solar per person. Now, its citizens...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Waste management experts rethink ways to recycle as costs increase

For retailers and shipping companies, the holiday season is the time for delivery. All those millions of tons of cardboard boxes will need to be recycled, along with the plastic and glass bottles and metals that make up half of the 292 million tons of waste we produce each year. The mountain of waste we generate has prompted new ways to think about how we recycle – and who pays for it. Brook Silva-Braga sorts through this messy issue.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

The Effect Of Dosage Of Mangrove Leaf Extract Avicennia Marina On The Viability Of Hela Cells

Cervical cancer is caused by infection with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which attacks the reproductive organs of sexually active women. Treatment is done alternatively using natural materials such as mangrove plants. Avicennia marina is a type of mangrove plant that has been used in alternative medicine because of its potential as an anticancer. This study aimed to determine the effect of Avicennia marina mangrove leaf extract on the viability of HeLa cells. Avicennia marina mangrove leaf powder was extracted using graded maceration. The solvents used include n-hexane, ethyl acetate, and ethanol. The results showed that the LC50 value was 98.55 ppm, it means that the ethanol extract has toxic properties. Phytochemical test results of Avicennia marina mangrove leaf extract contain saponins, steroids/triterpenoids, flavonoids and tannins. The test results showed that the extract yield was 14.40%, the water content of the extract was 16.57%, and the total phenol was 1915.92 mg/g GAE. The results of the LC- MS test resulted in suspected compounds including Caffeine and Diosmetin. The ethanol extract of Avicennia marina mangrove leaves was cytotoxic to heLa cell viability with the resulting IC50 value of 115.345 g/mL.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy