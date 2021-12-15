ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Bobby G. Rinehart, 72

nemiss.news
 4 days ago

Bobby G. Rinehart, 72, resident of Dumas, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Baptist Memorial...

www.nemiss.news

nemiss.news

Jarvis Umphers, 84

Jarvis Umphers, 84, resident of Benton / Union Counties, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories.
RIPLEY, MS
nemiss.news

Reedy and Maclin to be honored Friday

Larry Reedy and Thomas Maclin will be honored at a special retirement reception Friday, Dec. 17. They are retiring after 70 total years of service at United Funeral Home. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at United Funeral Service, 700 Highway 15 South, in New Albany.
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

William Gregory ‘Greg’ Hudspeth, 60

William Gregory “Greg” Hudspeth, 60, was called home on December 10,2021 after living a faithful life for his Savior. Greg was born on Nov. 24, 1961 in Robinsonville, IL to Mary Joann Hudspeth and Bobby Lee Hudspeth. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1979 before continuing his education at Mississippi College studying accounting where he graduated in 1983.
TUPELO, MS
nemiss.news

Effie Mae Autry, 87

Mrs. Effie Mae Autry, 87, transitioned on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm, at Serenity-Autry Pontotoc Funeral Home. Service will Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Pontotoc, MS. Burial following service...
OBITUARIES
Bobby G
nemiss.news

Charles Edwin Gurley, 88

Charles Edwin Gurley departed this life from his farm home in the Furrs Community on December 11, 2021 after declining health for several months. He was 88. Charles was born in the Dorsey Community of Itawamba County on January 20, 1933 to the late Charlie Herbert Gurley and Robbie Lee Comer Gurley. He grew up there, graduated Dorsey High School and joined the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving 4 years.He married Norma Faye King in l954 in Presgile, Maine and remained her husband of 64 years until her death on Dec. 3, 2019. Charles was a hard worker and was employed for 43 years as a trucker for McCarty Grocery and Campbell’s 66. Additionally, he was a farmer and landowner, cattleman and greatly enjoyed tending his livestock and his pet mule of 25 years, John Henry. A longtime race car driver, Charlie was independent minded and if he liked you, he really liked you. But, if he didn’t, watch out. A great country gentlemen, he will be missed. .
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Jason ‘Baby J’ Brackey, III, infant

Jason “Baby J” Brackey, III, precious infant of Jason Brackey, Jr. and Gracey Still, both of Walnut, was born sleeping on December 15, 2021. Private Graveside Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Homes invites you to share words of...
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Barbara Fields, 72

Barbara Fields, 72, transitioned on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her home in Byhalia, MS. Service will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:00 Noon, at Serenity-Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. Serenity-Auty Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
OBITUARIES
nemiss.news

Kenneth Lane Jaggers, 51

Furrs Community-Kenneth Lane “Ken” Jaggers, 51, left this world unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack on Friday evening, December 17, 2021 at NMMC-Pontotoc. Ken was born on Sept. 21, 1970 to the late Ernest “Buck” Jaggers and Nell Hare Jaggers, who survives. He attended Pontotoc Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1988. Immediately after High School, Ken joined the U. S. Marine Corps and served overseas during Operation Desert Storm. A member of the Furrs Baptist Church, Ken worked in the produce and meat department at Food World several years before joining the staff of Norbord in Guntown. In the last few years, he was been self employed in the dirt and gravel business. A lover of the outdoors, Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his 4 wheeler, gardening and raising vegetables and spending time with his grandson, Brantley.
TUPELO, MS

