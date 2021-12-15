ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aline’ Trailer: When Is A Celine Dion Biopic Not Actually A Celine Dion Biopic?

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bohemian Rhapsody” often gets criticized for how it fictionalizes quite a bit of Freddie Mercury’s life. This is a problem that is brought up quite a bit when you watch any sort of film biopic. Luckily for the upcoming biopic, “Aline,” it’s not really the story of Celine Dion. I mean,...

theplaylist.net

Vulture

Good Luck Making Sense of This French Biopic About Céline Dion, or, Pardon, ‘Aline Dieu’

Ah, the Cannes Film Festival, host of some of the world’s most daring cinema, like, for instance, a movie about Céline Dion that uses the music of Céline Dion but for reasons that remain inexplicable to us Americans, refers to her as “Aline Dieu.” Above, you can watch the trailer for Aline, a film directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier that asks the daring question: “What if you made a biopic about a French Canadian woman thrust into international fame and a romance with her older, married manager but decided to call her Aline for some reason?” Aline was released in France last November, played out of competition at Cannes this June, and will finally voyage to America January 21. Vulture’s own Rachel Handler saw the movie this summer, and luckily the trailer quotes extensively from her reporting. Aline is somehow not a project dreamed up in an episode of Call My Agent!, though you can totally imagine Hervé proudly pitching the name Aline.
ramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For ALINE, a Fiction Freely Inspired by the Life of CELINE DION

Check out these official poster and trailer for ALINE. Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films will release ALINE in theaters on January 21, 2022. Starring Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina. and Jean-Noël Brouté. For Aline Dieu, nothing in the world matters more...
