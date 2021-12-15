ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles notebook: Latest on Brandon Brooks, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders; Washington Football Team depleted by COVID-19 (UPDATE)

By Mike Kaye
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Brooks has continued to make progress with his pectoral injury, but the Eagles don’t have a timetable for his return, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. The three-time Pro Bowl right guard injured a pectoral muscle in Week 2′s loss to the San Francisco...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Related
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Decides On New Kickoff Time For Eagles-WFT Game

Since multiple teams are dealing with serious COVID-19 outbreaks right now, the NFL has made a few significant changes to its Week 15 schedule. For starters, the NFL has moved this Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to a late Monday afternoon time slot. Additionally, the league moved this Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team will be rescheduled to Tuesday, the NFL said Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021 The game is rescheduled due to Washington having dozens of players in health and safety protocols. They have more than 20 players in COVID protocols, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. pic.twitter.com/6hAWfewE7s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2021 Several Eagles tweeted about the game being moved on Friday, and none of them are happy. Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021 LOL — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) December 17, 2021 The NFL also rescheduled the Cleveland Browns,  Las Vegas Raiders game to Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

Friday Update On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts’ status for Week 15 has been up in the air for the past few days. On the bright side, the latest update on the second-year quarterback is very encouraging. The Philadelphia Eagles listed Hurts as a full participant in Friday’s practice. That’s a strong sign that his injury is getting better. He missed the team’s previous game because of an ankle sprain.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATED breakdown of COVID-19/reserve list for Washington Football Team vs. Eagles | A look at remaining depth

Even after a scheduling shift, the Eagles are likely to host a depleted Washington Football Team on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington was hit with a massive COVID-19 outbreak this week, which forced nearly two dozen players onto its reserve list heading into the Week 15 matchup, and in turn, pushed the league to move the game from Sunday to Tuesday. (UPDATE: 10:34 a.m. ET): As of Saturday, there are 18 players still on the team’s COVID-19 list.
NFL
Miami Herald

Eagles, depleted Washington battle for wild-card positioning

WASHINGTON (6-7) at PHILADELPHIA (6-7) Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 5-8; Philadelphia 7-6. SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 88-79-5. LAST MEETING: Washington beat Eagles 20-14 on January 3. LAST WEEK: Washington lost to Cowboys 27-20; Eagles had...
NFL
lineups.com

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (12/21/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (12/21/21) Entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season, the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles are tied for second place in the NFC East division. The matchup will take place on Sunday, December 19th at noon at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to decide who will be the runner-up in the NFC East. Both teams have a 6-7 record walking into their first matchup of the season. Both teams are only playing division rivals for the rest of the season, so a win this week could set them apart from each other. The Eagles have not had great success at home with a 1-4 record, while Washington maintains a 3-3 on the road record. The two teams will need to play their best game to push their way into a single team second place.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Miles Sanders Injury Update: Will the Eagles RB play in Week 15?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has dealt with an odd year. He opened the season with 15 carries but wouldn’t reach or surpass that mark again until Week 11 (16). After re-aggravating a right ankle injury, will Sanders play in Week 15 against the Washington Football Team? And if so, what can we realistically expect?
NFL
phillyinfluencer.com

Eagles confident in Jalen Hurts to start rescheduled game vs. Washington

Jalen Hurts has seen both highs-and-lows this NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but head coach Nick Sirianni is confident in his second-year quarterback to start a must-win on Tuesday night. Hurts is questionable for Tuesday’s rescheduled home game with the Washington Football Team, after missing the team’s 33-18 win...
NFL
