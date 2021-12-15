ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best tweezers to use for killer eyebrows

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tweezers are a staple makeup bag buy, for at-home eyebrow grooming and stray hair removal .

Available in different shapes and sizes, tweezers pull hairs out from the root, which the best pairs should do effortlessly without any snapping off halfway. As well as keeping eyebrows in shape, they can be used for adding on individual false eyelashes or creating nail art.  Not forgetting removing a splinter or grabbing an annoying ingrown hair with their pincer hold.

Sanitize your tweezers in between use, and then make the most of good light and a magnifying mirror so you can work towards the direction of hair growth. Brushing the hairs out before tweezing offers a handy steer too.

A tweezer tip may be sharp and pointed, or flat and slanted, depending on intended use and your own preference. Should you be unsure which type to shop, we’re to help and have narrowed down the best tweezers.

From stainless-steel to brightly coloured, sharp, and slanted tips, read on for our list of the best tweezers.

Read more:

How we tested

We trialled the tweezers over a few months, testing for precision, grip, and comfort. Also taking price-point into account, our tester reviewed pairs suitable for all budgets. To make our best list, the tweezers had to pluck away both fine and thick hairs with ease. Finally, we rated them on aesthetic too.

The best tweezers for 2021 are:

Anastasia Beverly Hills tweezer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OljN7_0dNcHku000

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

This glossy black stainless-steel pair have rose gold branding and look luxe in our tester’s make-up bag. We found that the slanted point pulled out stray hairs on our first attempt, with no grip slippage. Because the tip is effectively sharp, it is almost spiky, so we appreciated the small soft rubber protective cap for storage. As well as speedy brow shaping, we used these precise tweezers to remove a stubborn in-grown leg hair too. Although a pricier purchase, the faff-free results more than justified this cost for us.

Buy now £26.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Mac tweezers / slant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCXXs_0dNcHku000

Best: For pulling out thicker hairs

Rating: 9/10

These sleek black metal tweezers arrived in a zip-lock pouch, which we kept for storage reuse. They have a smooth finish and silver slanted tip, plus a removable protective cap.  The slanted edge can grab light hairs, but these tweezers are particularly adept at pulling thicker ones out from the root without any snapping. We found the satisfying grip and grab action neatly yanked hairs on the first go, making light work of plucking our tester’s overgrown eyebrows.

Buy now £26.00, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Rubis pointer tweezers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SHt9_0dNcHku000

Best: Precision grip

Rating: 8/10

These stainless-steel tweezers look and feel robust, durable, and built to last. Arriving in a tiny zip-lock pouch, this reusable case was handy for keeping them clean in our make-up mag. The tweezers are slimline, while being effortless to grip with. When concentrating on finer hairs under our brows, these tweezers really came into their own, expertly drawing out tiny strands without much pull. We did need to be careful as the point is extremely sharp, even piercing through the included protective cap at times.

Buy now £21.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Tweezerman pointed slant tweezer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzDOX_0dNcHku000

Best: For eyebrow shaping

Rating: 8/10

This is a lightweight yet sturdy pair of tweezers, made from stainless-steel which is finished with minimalist Tweezerman branding. A protective cap keeps the tweezer point clean when not in use too. The frame’s base flattens with a gentle hold to manoeuvre comfortably, while its curved edge gets in really close to the brow bone. For this reason, we think they’d be useful when applying singular false eyelashes. The result is a precision tweezer which takes patience for gripping smaller hairs, but they do come out easily thanks to the angular shape and tip sharpness.

Buy now £25.00, Tweezerman.co.uk

Brushworks the complete combination tweezer set, pastels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPxRl_0dNcHku000

Best: Tweezers set

Rating: 8/10

Within this set are four pairs of stainless-steel tweezers in pretty pastel shades: slanted, straight, slanted point and pointed. Each arrives with a soft rubber band keeping them shut. Our tester found the smooth handles simple to hold onto and rated having options for different uses, at under a tenner for all four too.  The slanted pair are a chunkier wide version, like the slanted straight tweezers. Meanwhile, the slanted point pair successfully nail precision and grip strength and we used them most for tidying up our eyebrows. Finally, our favourites are the pointed tweezers, because they were excellent at getting to a seemingly unreachable short hair, without any sharpness on the skin.

Buy now £7.99, Lookfantastic.com

Benefit grooming tweezer and brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36L2pU_0dNcHku000

Best: For fluffy brows

Rating: 9/10

Arriving in a reusable plastic box with a secure click-shut lid, inside we found the double-ended metal tweezers which are coated in diamond dust for extra pizzazz. The tweezer frame also features an etched star design, and for that reason, this pair win extra aesthetic points. The slightly slanted tip offers a firm option for plucking thicker hairs that need tweezer traction. We loved using the thick brush both before and afterwards to fluff out our brows, with the multi-tasking tool speeding up our beauty routine.

Buy now £16.50, Boots.com

Eyeko tweeze it tweezer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcQ4C_0dNcHku000

Best: For comfort

Rating: 8/10

These stainless-steel tweezers are coated in signature Eyeko cobalt blue and have a rubber clip for keeping them closed in between use. We noted that the slanted tips are sharp enough to pull hairs out easily, without scratching our skin. They offer decent precision on an angle when plucking thinner eyebrow hairs too, minus any pinching. The tweezers feel lightweight, and once closed are a streamline shape which can squeeze into a small makeup bag too.

Buy now £6.40, Lookfantastic.com

Mavala gold-plated tip tweezers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qV6ej_0dNcHku000

Best: Budget pair

Rating: 8/10

Given their price at just over £7, these gold-plated metal tweezers look much more expensive than that. The tong shape is angular, so the tip reaches hairs without nipping the skin. Ridges on the frame also helped with gripping them between our thumb and finger. This is a very lightweight pair of tweezers, which can feel a little fiddly to push together, but they successfully pluck both thin and thick hairs.

Buy now £7.20, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Tweezers

As a tweezer that grips and pulls hairs without slips, we really rate Anastasia Beverly Hills . Meanwhile, Mac is great for removing thicker hairs minus any snapping. Finally, we liked being able to brush our brows upwards for ease before tweezing with the Benefit pair .

Tweezers make a great stocking filler, but if you’re looking for something a little bit bigger for mum this year then take a look at our gift ideas

The Independent

