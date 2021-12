Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) has many programs that keep residents safe. However, unless there is industry knowledge – having worked at a restaurant or large industrial plant – most people may never know all of what goes on to keep our water safe. For example, LCU’s Pollution Prevention (PP) program has three parts: the backflow prevention program; the Fats, Oils, and Grease (FOG) program; and the Industrial Pretreatment Program (IPP).

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO