Master Gardener: A wonderful backyard fruit tree

As with any kind of garden, successfully installing a Japanese-inspired one here in Texas requires a certain consideration for what works in your zone. Take moss, for example: it’s a popular feature in Japan, but you’re not likely to grow it with great success in many parts of our state. However, you can achieve a similar effect with other plants that thrive in our growing areas. “For us, Asian jasmine works pretty well: we can trim it down and keep it like a carpet,” says Nick Esthus, the horticulture manager at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s Japanese Garden, one of the most traditional in the state. “Another good ground plane would be sasa bamboo. It’s ground cover, so it’s only going to get maybe two feet high, but you can trim it to keep it shorter.”

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO