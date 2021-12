A Lehigh Valley Health Network trauma physician and the local commander of Pennsylvania State Police issued a plea Thursday for safe and sober driving this holiday season. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest hosted a news conference to get the message out. Before COVID-19, the hospital used to host a holiday competition for the best booze-free cocktail, a tradition that ran through 2019 and which the health network hopes to someday revive. This year, the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force plans to post mocktail recipe ideas on its Facebook page, LVHN spokesman Brian Downs said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO