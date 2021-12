There's something equally inspiring and infuriating about great artists who find success across multiple mediums. We've seen this in 2021 with actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda's critically acclaimed directorial debut "tick, tick... Boom!," and we saw it decades earlier with the films of Bob Fosse. Known primarily as a choreographer with a provocative and specific style of dance, Fosse went on to have a career as a film director characterized by a few misses and some really stellar hits. Fosse is so much more than snazzy hats and jazz hands. In fact, not all of his films are even musicals.

