Movies

Berlin 2022 First Wave Lineup Includes Films Featuring Isabelle Huppert, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & More

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a lot of uncertainty about how the pandemic is going to affect some of the 2022 film festivals, particularly the ones earlier in the year. But even though it’s unclear how the pandemic might alter the event, the Berlin Film Festival has already gone ahead and announced its first...

theplaylist.net

