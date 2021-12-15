ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Cornell performing “special song” in tribute to dad Chris Cornell on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToni Cornell will be paying tribute to her father, the late Chris Cornell, during a performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, December 16. “So excited to perform a special song in honor of my dad on @fallontonight,” Toni writes in...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

