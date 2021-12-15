ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ela Minus Shares “N19 5NF” Video

By Ana Cubas
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia-born, Brooklyn-based artist Ela Minus has released a video for the album opener of her October 2020 debut acts of rebellion, “N19 5NF.”. The video is directed by Mexican filmmaker Losmose. “N19 5NF” is titled after the London zip code from the hospital in which Ela gained consciousness...

www.pastemagazine.com

undertheradarmag.com

Ela Minus on “acts of rebellion” (The Extended Interview)

When applied to a Japanese fighting game character, a punch is never just a punch. It becomes “Megaton Justice Fist” or something along those lines. Just looking at Ela Minus’ grid of synths, sequencers, and drum machines inspires comparable purple prose. Minus’ craft isn’t just a cerebral sequence of turning knobs and playing keys: each action is augmented by singular intent or feeling.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Waxahatchee Announces El Deafo Soundtrack, Shares New Single

Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield, has now broken into the soundtrack sphere with her latest work on an animated Apple TV+ show El Deafo. The first single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow,” has just been released. Crutchfield will be creating the entire soundtrack for the show, along with...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour

In 2021, rap was dominated by Griselda’s consistent releases, The Alchemist’s collaborations, rumblings of new Earl Sweatshirt material and Action Bronson’s raucous festival performances. Today (Dec. 15), those powerhouses come together for one of 2022’s most exciting tours. The ÑBA Leather World Tour will feature Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt co-headlining with support from The Alchemist and Boldy James, who released their acclaimed Bo Jackson earlier this year.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Gaspard Augé Remixes Parcels' “Somethinggreater”

Where Parcels’ recent single “Somethinggreater” was a satisfying mix of airy vocals and grounding guitar, the new remix by French musician Gaspard Augé and his production partner is a harmony-brimmed, retro-futurist endeavor worth listening to. “Somethinggreater (Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix)” is out now via Ed Banger Records/Because Music.
MUSIC
State
Washington State
Paste Magazine

Big Thief Share Two More New Singles, “No Reason” and “Spud Infinity”

One of the best bands around is at it again: Big Thief have shared yet another pair of singles ahead of their much-anticipated new double album, bringing the total so far to seven. The 20-track Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out Feb. 11, 2022, on 4AD, and has the makings of Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik, Buck Meek and James Krivchenia’s masterpiece.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Freddie Gibbs Announces 2022 North American Tour

Modern day gangster rap icon Freddie Gibbs has had a productive 2021, releasing hard-hitting singles such as “Big Boss Rabbit” and his feature on Nas’ Spotify Single “Life is a Dice Game.” Following 2020’s Alfredo, his collaboration with The Alchemist, as well as his latest single “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss, Gibbs is hitting the road once more in 2022, this time with some very special guests.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Amorphis Share a New Single and Music Video – “The Moon”

Amorphis previously announced their new studio album Halo, out on February 11th, 2022 through new label Atomic Fire, from the co-founder of Nuclear Blast. The band has just shared a new single and music video for “The Moon,” created by renowned director Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film), which you wan see right now! Pre-orders are also live for the album below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Parquet Courts Share Video for “Marathon of Anger”

Parquet Courts have shared a video for the song “Marathon of Anger” off their newest album, Sympathy for Life. The video was originally featured on the band’s Sympathy for Life, Visualized livestream event earlier this year, which featured a video for every song off the new album. A new video will be released every subsequent weekday, leading up to the release of Sympathy for Life, Visualized in its entirety on the band’s YouTube channel on December 19 at 12 p.m. EST. A live Q&A with bassist Sean Yeaton will also take place before the premiere. Watch the Mara Palena-directed video for “Marathon of Anger” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Share Video for New Song “Plug Addicts”: Watch

RZA has joined forces with Brooklyn rap group Flatbush Zombies for a new song called “Plug Addicts.” It arrives with a music video inspired by the films of Quentin Tarantino. “Plug Addicts” is the first of two singles from RZA and Flatbush Zombies. A track titled “Quentin Tarantino”—produced by RZA and Prince Paul—will follow on December 17. Check out the visual for the RZA-produced “Plug Addicts” below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share 'Going To California' Live Video From Earls Court

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video footage of a performance of "Going To California" from their legendary 1975 series of concerts at London's Earls Court Arena. The band played five shows over the course of nine nights in support of their sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", after the original three dates sold-out in a matter of hours and two more events were added due to overwhelming demand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
djmag.com

Anz shares video for single, ‘You Could Be ft. George Riley’: Listen

Anz has dropped a new music video. Following the release of her 'All Hours' EP via Ninja Tune in October, the Manchester-based DJ/producer has shared new visuals for EP track 'You Could Be', which features George Riley. The nostalgic, animated visuals take a walk through the life of technicolour Anz,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Years And Years Share Video For Galantis Collaboration Sweet Talker

Years And Years have unveiled a video for Sweet Talker. The Galantis collaboration arrived in November and will appear on Olly Alexander's upcoming album, 'Night Call', due out on January 7 via Polydor Records. It follows the previously released singles Starstruck and Crave. Alexander also recently teamed-up with Kylie Minogue on A Second To Midnight. The video's director Sophia Ray said:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Place
Vancouver, CA
nextmosh.com

Moon Tooth share “The Conduit” video single

New York-based proggy metal band Moon Tooth have released their new video single titled “The Conduit” — check out the clip below. “I’ll be the first to admit: outside of my three bandmates, I don’t collaborate well. Hell, my bandmates would be the next three guys to admit that,” singer John Carbone says. “So [producer] Josh Wilbur, talented and delightful as he is, had the unfortunate task of getting me to play ball during pre-production. ‘The Conduit’ started as a guitar track Ray had written. One of the first few days of pre-pro was winding down while working on this song around 1 a.m. Getting burnt out on compromise, I told Josh and the guys to put a pin in it and I’d come back the next morning with lyrics and melodies. So I went home, cracked a beer and wrote the vocals. The lyrics were directed mostly at various A&R/producer types we’ve met in the past who tried to scare us into thinking we needed to obey them to succeed. Thankfully, Josh nurtured a healthy creative atmosphere. But this song was a good opportunity for some tongue and cheek bravado.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: They Kiss Shares New Video for “Radio”

Los Angeles duo They Kiss debuted last year with a pair of singles, “I Gave It All” and “This Love Is Real,” introducing their ‘80s indebted sound that pulled from new wave, synth pop icons, and simmering British trip hop. Earlier this year they debuted their latest follow-up, “Radio,” and today they’re back with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he took to YouTube on March 15th to share some fan filmed footage of him covering the Queen classic "We Will Rock You". Arnel wrote in the YouTube summery about the clip captured in New Zealand in...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Aimee Mann Shares New ’60s Inspired Video for “I See You”

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann recently released Queens Of The Summer Hotel, which uses dark humor to make “observations on mental illness and sexual discrimination.” The artist recently shared a music video for one of its tracks, “I See You.” The video looks through keyholes and sees silhouettes of women sitting alone, which reflects the introspective lyrics and theme of loneliness discussed in the song. Between the bold, hypnotic wallpapers and Broadway-style font of the piece, it also reveals the unsatisfying reality of Hollywood glamour. Watch the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitargirlmag.com

ANNABEL GUTHERZ SHARES ‘LOOSE ENDS SESSIONS’ EP & VIDEOS

Following on the heels of her debut album Loose Ends, Montreal-based singer & songwriter Annabel Gutherz is capping off the year with the release of ‘Loose Ends Sessions,’ featuring live renditions of “Checkmate,” “Barcelona,” and “Bloomer.” All 3 tracks are being released with accompanying in-studio videos.
MUSIC

