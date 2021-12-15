Ela Minus Shares “N19 5NF” Video

New York-based proggy metal band Moon Tooth have released their new video single titled “The Conduit” — check out the clip below. “I’ll be the first to admit: outside of my three bandmates, I don’t collaborate well. Hell, my bandmates would be the next three guys to admit that,” singer John Carbone says. “So [producer] Josh Wilbur, talented and delightful as he is, had the unfortunate task of getting me to play ball during pre-production. ‘The Conduit’ started as a guitar track Ray had written. One of the first few days of pre-pro was winding down while working on this song around 1 a.m. Getting burnt out on compromise, I told Josh and the guys to put a pin in it and I’d come back the next morning with lyrics and melodies. So I went home, cracked a beer and wrote the vocals. The lyrics were directed mostly at various A&R/producer types we’ve met in the past who tried to scare us into thinking we needed to obey them to succeed. Thankfully, Josh nurtured a healthy creative atmosphere. But this song was a good opportunity for some tongue and cheek bravado.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO