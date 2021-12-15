ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FDA Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Orencia to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

The FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) Orencia (abatacept) for the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

FDA Approves Global Blood's (GBT) Supplemental New Drug Application for Expanded Indication of Oxbryta for Children as Young as 4 Years of Age with Sickle Cell Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to less than 12 years. This approval expands the previously approved use of Oxbryta to treat SCD in patients ages 12 years and older in the United States. The FDA also approved GBT’s separate New Drug Application (NDA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for oral suspension, a new dispersible, once-daily tablet dosage form suitable for patients ages 4 to less than 12 years as well as for older patients who have difficulty swallowing whole tablets. Oxbryta is the first and only approved medicine that directly targets sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
Seeking Alpha

Calliditas surges on FDA approval for kidney disease therapy

Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) ADRs have climbed in the post-market after the company announced the FDA approval of TARPEYO (budesonide) to address proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy ((IgAN)). FDA clearance for TARPEYO delayed-release capsules transforms the Swedish pharma company into a commercial-stage firm as it plans to launch...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bmy#Graft#Disease#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Scynexis (SCYX) Enters Agreement with FDA on Innovative Strategy for Approval of Oral Ibrexafungerp for Treatment of Invasive Candidiasis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced initiation of a global Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral ibrexafungerp as a step-down therapy for patients with invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia following intravenous (IV) echinocandin therapy in the hospital compared to currently-available outpatient therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oxbryta Approval and Positive Opinion Bode Well for Sales, Each Are Meaningful Opportunities for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - Stifel

Earlier today, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Sickle Cell Anemia Therapeutics Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlycoMimetics, Pfizer,Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

An intense decrease in the complete red platelets, or RBC count, or hemoglobin is known as paleness. It tends to be characterized as the failure to convey an ideal measure of oxygen by the blood. Sickle-cell diseases, or SCDs, are types of blood issues that are normally acquired hereditarily. One of the normal kinds of SCD is sickle-cell iron deficiency, or SCA. It basically brings about an inconsistency in hemoglobin, the protein that conveys oxygen in the blood. Hemoglobin is found regularly in the red platelets of the body. Therefore, a sickle-like molded cell is framed under specific conditions. Afflictions of sickle cell illness typically begin to come to fruition at an early age (inside the principal year of birth). This may prompt different medical conditions, including torment assaults, otherwise called the sickle-cell emergency, enlargement of the appendages, microbial diseases, and, in specific cases, stroke. Constant torment might be caused with ageing. Sickle-cell illnesses emerge when an individual acquires strange duplicates of hemoglobin quality from each parent.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Medscape News

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent GVHD in Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants for the prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease (aGVHD) in adults and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor. Abatacept is the first drug approved for aGVHD prevention and incorporates real-world evidence...
CANCER
rentonreporter.com

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines now recommended over Johnson & Johnson

The Washington State Department of Health is recommending people 18 and older choose to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, instead of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This update follows guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization...
WASHINGTON STATE
biospace.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Drops $920 Million to Broaden Partnership with Immatics

Bristol Myers Squibb is dropping $920 million to acquire the exclusive global rights of Immatics' experimental cancer drug program, the companies announced Tuesday morning. The deal with the German immunotherapy developer Immatics N.V. includes an initial payment of $150 million in exchange for access to its experimental therapy IMA401. If the program advances, the company could get additional milestone payments of up to $770 million in downstream revenues, in addition to royalty sales. Also, Immatics has an option to split U.S. rights.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Higher After Boosting Shareholder Payouts, Buyback

Investing.com -- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) stock rose 1.9% in premarket trading on Monday after the pharma giant said it will raise its quarterly dividend and expand its share buyback. The quarterly dividend for 2022 was set at 54 cents a share, an increase of just over 10%, offering...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Issues Business and Financial Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) , a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021 and provided a business update. Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Founder...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abatacept With Calcineurin Inhibitor for Prophylaxis of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Abatacept is also approved for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis for children 2 years of age and older. The FDA approved abatacept (Orencia; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the prophylaxis, or prevention, of acute graft versus host disease...
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal infection is a contagious sickness, which in serious cases can be deadly. It is brought about by either Cryptococcus neoformans or Cryptococcus gattii. Cryptococcosis is supposed to be obtained by breathing in infectious propagule from environmental elements. Despite the fact that the exact person of the infectious propagule isn’t known, the essential hypothesis is that the basidiospore delivered over the span of sexual or agamic generation is the reason. Cryptococcosis illness manifestations incorporate exhaustion, fever, migraine, obscured vision, dry hack, and disarray. Manifestations beginning is regularly subacute, deteriorating dynamically over in excess of half a month. The two critical confusions of the sickness are meningitis (mind contamination) and pneumonic disease or lung disease. The event of cryptococcosis is expanding throughout the years for different reasons, like expansion in predominance of AIDS, just as broadened utilization of immunosuppressive medications. These elements are probably going to drive the development of the global cryptococcosis treatment market soon.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Granted FDA Approval for Vasopressin

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (“ANDA”) for vasopressin. This approval follows the recent U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware decision holding that Eagle’s proposed vasopressin product does not infringe any of the patents Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. et al. asserted against the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Greenlights BMS’s Orencia for Accute GVHD – Partly on RWE

Bristol Myers Squibb’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia won approval for the prevention of moderate to severe acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD) in patients two years of age and older who have received unrelated donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is the first such drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) TARPEYO Granted FDA Approval

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) announced that the FDA has approved TARPEYO (budesonide) delayed release capsules to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g. This indication is approved under accelerated approval. It has not been established whether TARPEYO slows kidney function decline in patients with IgAN. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory clinical trial.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy