On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky to survey damage from last week’s deadly tornadoes and offer federal support for the victims. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people — 74 of them in Kentucky — and leaving many others still unaccounted for. The storms demolished homes and downed power lines as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.

