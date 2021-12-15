ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dividing Lines Were Drawn During Senate Banking Hearing on Stablecoins

By Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbXsi_0dNcGJwc00

Image source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Senate's Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee discussion was polite but divided regarding the topic of stablecoins and the cryptocurrency industry in general. As background, stablecoins are a class of crypto pegged to underlying assets such as the U.S. dollar, gold, bonds, and more. That linkage serves as a valuation anchor that's supposed to make stablecoins less volatile and more "stable" than other cryptos.

Upper house divided on benefits and drawbacks of stablecoins

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who chairs the banking committee, arranged for the session and fired the first salvo against stablecoins in his opening remarks. "Let's be clear about one thing -- if you put your money in stablecoins, there's no guarantee you're going to get it back," said Sen. Brown. "And if there's no guarantee you'll get your money back, that's not a currency with a fixed value -- it's gambling. Stablecoins, crypto markets aren't actually an alternative to our banking system, it's a mirror to the same broken system with even less accountability and no rules at all."

At the other end of the political spectrum, ranking minority member on the committee, Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA), presented a framework for regulating stablecoins, lauding their benefits and usability -- particularly for small businesses, which employ nearly half of U.S. workers. "Stablecoins are beginning to be used for small businesses payments and international remittances. While traditional payment systems can be expensive and take several days to settle, transferring funds via stablecoins is low cost and nearly instantaneous," said Toomey.

Hottest rhetoric from Sen. Warren

The Senate's session clocked in at less than 90 minutes duration compared to the House's hearing last week, which was nearly five hours long and was characterized as being " very productive and constructive " according to nearly all speakers and attendees. That was not the case during the Senate's version, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- a vocal critic of crypto -- provided the sharpest zinger blasting decentralized finance (DeFi) as the most dangerous sector of cryptocurrency. "This [DeFi] is where regulation is effectively absent -- and no surprise -- it's where the scammers and the cheats and the swindlers mix among part-time investors and first-time crypto traders."

Witnesses from industry and academia

As expected, the bulk of the discussion among committee members followed party lines. There were also four witnesses from academia and industry who ended up providing expert testimony during the hearing and answering questions from the senators.

  • Ms. Alexis Goldstein, director of financial policy, Open Markets Institute
  • Ms. Jai Massari, Partner -- Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP
  • Mr. Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy, Circle
  • Professor Hilary J. Allen -- American University Washington College of Law

While no decisive action came out of the Senate's session -- same as with the House Finance Committee hearing -- it's clear that congressional conversations around stablecoins and crypto will be ongoing.

Earn a $150 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2021 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $150 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Forbes

The Democrats’ Social Security 2100 Expansion Plan Risks Destroying Social Security As We Know It

In 2014, Rep. John Larson introduced for the first time a bill called the Social Security 2100 Act, which consisted of seven provisions intended to boost Social Security’s benefits and revenues, with revenue increases intended to be sufficient to remedy forecasted shortfalls and fund the benefit increases, and with confirmation of such by the Social Security Chief Actuary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Divided#Getty Images#Banking Housing#Urban Affairs Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Senate
Virginia Mercury

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
147K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy