Bakersfield College to waive student parking fees this spring

By Mason Rockfellow
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Due to the changing nature of COVID-19 Bakersfield College is offering free student parking permits for the spring 2022 semester.

Parking permits are required for all students if they wish to park in any student lot at the main campus and the designated parking at the Downtown Weill institute, Delano campus and BC Southwest.

To obtain a free parking permit, click here .

Enrollment for the spring 2022 semester is still open for in-person and online courses.

Related
KGET

More than 1,200 students graduate at CSU Bakersfield’s Fall Commencement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB held its Fall 2021 Commencement for Graduates and Undergraduates Thursday evening at Mechanics Bank Convention Center and Arena. “The most exciting moment of the night for me is always when I ask the students that are first in their families to graduate from university. It is a tsunami,” said Lynnette […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Adventist Health to bring mobile programs in McFarland, Arvin this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is bringing a mobile clinic providing services to people in McFarland and Arvin next week. Residents can make appointments for behavior health services, child healthcare, EKG, immunizations, sports physicals for student athletes, and women’s health physicals. The mobile clinic is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College receives $2M donation from family of former professor, pig farmer Billy Barnes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a massive $2 million dollar donation for the school’s agriculture program thanks to the legacy of a local pig farmer. Billy Barnes was a former Renegade, and professor of animal science at the Bakersfield College agriculture department. On Friday, Barnes’ family and friends made the $2 million gift […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern High School District to hold holiday meal distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern High School District will be holding a holiday meal kit distribution on Monday for students and families. The distribution will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Regional Occupational Center (ROC) located at 501 South Mt. Vernon Avenue. The meal kit will contain enough food […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Here’s what $33 million gets a school district in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When the Standard School District decided to build a new elementary school, they didn’t just play around. They took $33 million authorized by Measure S, which the voters of Oildale passed overwhelmingly five years ago, and designed a handsome new building on the footprint of the old structure – on time […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County school districts respond to threats trending on TikTok

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School districts in Kern County are alerting parents to posts on social media threatening violence at campuses on Friday. And while the threats are not specific to local schools, officials said they are monitoring them and take them seriously. Parents of Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District, Norris School […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Christmas in the Neighborhood’ event gives hundreds of gifts to kids, families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local non-profit did its part to make sure local kids got the holiday they deserve. The eighth annual “Christmas in the Neighborhood” event took place Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Non-profit Upside Academy’s theme for the event this year was “Cosmic Christmas Drive-thru.” Hundreds of cars lined up for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dustin’s Diner opens in Haggin Oaks benefitting Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, a holiday tradition in Bakersfield, has returned Thursday night. In 1993, brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick started selling hot chocolate and baked goods to families touring the Haggin Oaks neighborhood to view the Christmas lights and decorations. Every dollar raised is donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The Kilpatricks […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Water main break reported in California City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police reported a water main break Sunday on 89th Street and Fuchsia Avenue. There was flooding in neighboring streets, police said, and motorists were asked to drive with caution. The break was reported at about 8:16 a.m.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Delano Christmas Parade returns after 2020 COVID-19 cancellation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Christmas Parade returned to Delano on Thursday. Norma and Jose Gaspar from sister station Telemundo Valle Central emceed the parade. The parade participants, floats and bands made their way down the parade route from Main Street. The parade was originally set for Dec. 9 but it was pushed back […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Pesky pine: Christmas tree reported on Highway 99

UPDATE: The traffic hazard was no longer listed on the CHP website as of 10:30 a.m. The tree apparently has been moved. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas trees usually inspire feelings of joy, but this one could have drivers scowling like a Grinch. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist reported a Christmas tree […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pop Kern: Holiday Skate at Valley Children’s Ice Center

While Bakersfield may not be a winter wonderland, the Valley Children’s Ice Center has chilly fun for the whole family with their Holiday Skate. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is spinning into some Christmas cheer as she learns figure skating basics. Check out the Christmas music, festive music, and ice skating fun on the weekends. Find […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in East California Avenue shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead in east Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the area of East California Avenue and Ogden Street just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

After a year of vaccinations, COVID still grips Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On December 17, 2020, Dr. Arash Heidari saw the light at the end of the tunnel. “It was a rush of joy, in fact,” Dr. Heidari said. “Not because I am the first person who’s getting it, but to me, it was the beginning of the end of a nightmare.” Heidari […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation donates $1M to CSUB for creation of business focused fellowship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield has received a $1 million gift from the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation for the creation of the Gandhi Fellowship for Entrepreneurship. CSUB President Dr. Lynette Zelezny says the Gandhi Fellowship for Social Entrepreneurship positions the university as leaders in an emerging new discipline in business and that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Journey the dog helps owner in his journey with diabetes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live, and a Bakersfield boy is one step closer to the service dog that could save his life thanks to a local club. Westchester Kiwanis of Bakersfield is providing Justin Maness and his family with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide.
KERN COUNTY, CA
