Bakersfield College to waive student parking fees this spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Due to the changing nature of COVID-19 Bakersfield College is offering free student parking permits for the spring 2022 semester.

Parking permits are required for all students if they wish to park in any student lot at the main campus and the designated parking at the Downtown Weill institute, Delano campus and BC Southwest.

To obtain a free parking permit, click here .

Enrollment for the spring 2022 semester is still open for in-person and online courses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.