Hawkeye Episode 5 Suggests That, Yes, Those ARE Canon

Martin Carr review the penultimate episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye…. That Hawkeye continues to build momentum, drop plot points and introduce intriguing curveballs is to be applauded. With the arrival of Florence Pugh and everything she established in Black Widow, there is also a real sense that the final episode will hold something special. Opposite Hailee Steinfeld, she possesses the same scene stealing charm she displayed in that previous outing, but with added baggage. By adding depth through an established audience connection, she perfectly straddles the line between kooky off hand comedy and assassin level smarts. That being said, her ability to come in and hijack this show is much easier than it should have been, considering the wealth of characters already in situ.
