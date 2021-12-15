ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye Episode 5 Suggests That, Yes, Those ARE Canon

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the all-too-short holiday season itself, "Hawkeye" is rapidly speeding toward its conclusion after feeling like it had only just begun. With five episodes down and only one more to go, the big picture of the series is falling into place — even as more and more plates are left...

www.slashfilm.com

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Black Widow To Appear In Next Hawkeye Episode

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Black Widow appears on the next episode of Disney Plus’ Hawkeye next week. After a Kingpin tease, Black Widow delivers her sting. Of course, this isn’t the original Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame. Rather, this is her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Talks Kingpin Reveal, Kate's 'Incredible' Banter With Yelena

With just one episode of Hawkeye left, plenty of questions loom as Kate and Clint suit up for their biggest battle yet. For starters, what is Clint’s connection to the “big guy” we now know to be Kingpin (played by Marvel’s Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio)? Plus, what’s up with that Avengers watch? Is Jack being framed? And when is Yelena getting her own spinoff? “There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up,” Steinfeld tells TVLine. “There’s a lot of things yet to be revealed. The stakes couldn’t be higher.” Wednesday’s penultimate episode may have been a game changer for Kate. As we...
CELEBRITIES
unfspinnaker.com

‘Hawkeye’ episode 3, a spoiler review

It’s finally December, and we’re already halfway through with “Hawkeye”. We cut back to Clint and Kate after they were captured by the Tracksuit Mafia. It is here we learn more about their leader, Maya Lopez (Echo), and her vendetta against Ronin, who unbeknownst to anyone is Clint himself. With Christmas on its way, Clint and Kate make a quick escape as they uncover an expanding criminal conspiracy.
TV SERIES
Vanderbilt Hustler

The best Barton Christmas ever: Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’

Natasha Romanoff never got a proper goodbye. When she sacrificed herself for the soul stone in “Avengers: Endgame,” we got one artificially emotional scene where Bruce throws a bench into the lake at Tony’s cabin and Steve sheds a single tear. That’s it. The summer blockbuster...
TV & VIDEOS
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Kevin Feige Suggests the ’X-Men’ Movies Are MCU Canon

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has suggested that the X-Men and Fantastic Four films can already be considered canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. In a recent interview with Collider, Feige indicated that Disney’s decision to acquire 21st Century Fox didn’t interfere with...
MOVIES
fsunews.com

Third episode of Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ sets series back on track

Marvel’s newest Disney Plus show “Hawkeye” dropped its third episode on Dec. 1, marking the halfway point in the Christmas-themed miniseries. While the first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” which premiered on Nov. 24, were underwhelming, its third installment is a massive improvement and creates optimism for the second half of the series.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Hawkeye' Episode 5 Will Blow Up The Internet

Be prepared for a big episode five of Hawkeye on Disney Plus which according to a report will blow up Twitter and the internet. TVLine, which is owned by the same people who own Deadline, offered in their recent "Inside Line" spoiler scoop that Episode 5 will be a big one:
TV SERIES
#Canon#Mcu
cartermatt.com

Hawkeye season 1 episode 4 theory: Could Daredevil appear?

Is there a chance that Charlie Cox could be reprising his role as Daredevil moving into Hawkeye season 1 episode 4?. If you were to ask us this question a few months ago, we’re not altogether sure we would’ve believed it to be all that serious. Why in the world would this happen? What would the reasoning behind it be?
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'

The six part series follows Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, as he passes on his role to Hailee Steinfeld’s character Kate Bishop. Jacob opines that the story didn’t warrant a series and ‘could have just been a film’. Thank you for registering. Please refresh the...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 4 Ending Explained

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye! Read at your own risk!. Finally, the much-awaited arrival of one of the most anticipated artists is her in Hawkeye Episode 4 and many are excited for what is to come now that she made her appearance. The whole run has been a rollercoaster of emotions and we get to see how reluctant Clint Barton is in his life as a superhero. More than that, he showed more of his humanity.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Hawkeye’ episode four recap: an assassin unmasked

There’s a big shadow looming over Hawkeye. Last week’s episode gave us a glimpse of a mysterious “uncle” in a brief flashback to Maya’s (Alaqua Cox) backstory, and the chapter ended with Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) bumping into an armed Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), aka The Swordsman.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Hawkeye Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed In Episode 4

The first four episodes of "Hawkeye" are streaming now on Disney+, and this series, like all the Marvel shows on the streaming service, is chock full of Easter eggs and little hints for diehard fans. Last week was certainly packed, and this week is as well. "Partners, Am I Right?" not only has fun bits of lore, but it gives us a lovely look at the chemistry between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). One thing this series has done is taken a character that a lot of people sort of blew off and turned him into a sympathetic man suffering...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys strap on their ice packs and give their immediate thoughts on the fourth episode of Hawkeye (06:06). They attempt to uncover what is going on with the mysterious watch as well as debate the merits of the famous “quarter trick” (32:26). They also discuss Clint’s most emotional reveal yet (48:40) and later they “Lock In With Jomi” and discuss the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer (53:04).
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Marvel Comics Character You Missed In Hawkeye Episode 4

If you've seen the latest episode of "Hawkeye" on Disney+, you're likely raving about that wild cameo on the rooftop. I won't spoil it here, but a familiar face finally makes their highly-anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to catch up with Clint Barton. However, there was also another appearance by someone else from the Avenging Archer's past that some fans may have missed.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye – Episode 5 Review – ‘Ronin’

Martin Carr review the penultimate episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye…. That Hawkeye continues to build momentum, drop plot points and introduce intriguing curveballs is to be applauded. With the arrival of Florence Pugh and everything she established in Black Widow, there is also a real sense that the final episode will hold something special. Opposite Hailee Steinfeld, she possesses the same scene stealing charm she displayed in that previous outing, but with added baggage. By adding depth through an established audience connection, she perfectly straddles the line between kooky off hand comedy and assassin level smarts. That being said, her ability to come in and hijack this show is much easier than it should have been, considering the wealth of characters already in situ.
TV SERIES

