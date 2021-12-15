Reconstructed coral reef emit sounds heard for the first time in a decade

Scientists eavesdropping on a previously destroyed coral reef in Indonesia say the ecosystem is abuzz with new life, including the "whooping, croaking and growling" of reef fish. The reef has been re-seeded with new corals as part of a decade-long restoration effort, and researchers were curious if marine animals were returning to the area. By listening in on the reef using underwater microphones, the team recorded a cacophony of bizarre fish songs on the previously quiet reef—some of which have never been documented before—suggesting a remarkable recovery, according to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
