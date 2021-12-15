German court accuses Russia of ‘state terrorism’ in 2019 Berlin park murder

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.

