German court accuses Russia of ‘state terrorism’ in 2019 Berlin park murder

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia ordered the killing in broad daylight in a Berlin park of a former Chechen militant, a German court has found, sentencing the agent who carried out the 2019 act of “state terrorism” to life imprisonment. Georgian citizen Tornike Khangoshvili was killed with three shots from a...

hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
Georgia State
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Germany expels diplomats after court rules Russia involved in murder

BERLIN, Germany - Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats following a court ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the announcement of the expulsions. The German court found that Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov had murdered Tornike Khangoshvili,...
EUROPE
AFP

Dutch prosecutors to demand sentences for MH17 suspects

Dutch prosecutors will this week set out their sentencing demands for four men on trial in absentia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in war-torn Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors said during the opening of the trial in March 2020 that if the court passed a sentence "we will do everything in our power to ensure that it is enforced, whether in the Netherlands or elsewhere".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vladimir Putin
#State Terrorism#Berlin#Murder#Chechen#Georgian#Russian#The Russian Embassy#Tass
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
The Independent

NATO sets terms for working with Russia on security offer

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday set conditions for working with Russia on its new security proposal and offered to work with Moscow to build fresh confidence between them should the country help to ease tensions with Ukraine Russia has submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies. No details have emerged, but the Kremlin says that a senior Russian envoy stands ready to depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Stoltenberg said that NATO had received the documents, and “that any dialogue with Russia would also...
POLITICS
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
Terrorism
Russia
CNBC

EU warns Russia: If you invade Ukraine, there will be a high price to pay

BRUSSELS — The European Union is concerned about Russia's "aggressive" stance toward its neighbors, warning Moscow that it will pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine. U.S. officials said earlier this month that Russia could launch a military incursion into Ukraine in early 2022, with about 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has previously denied the accusations and the Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

US could name Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism

A group of American senators has introduced legislation to provide additional military support to Ukraine, proposing to designate Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism? if Moscow aggressively strikes at its neighbor. Eight Republican party legislators submitted the bill on Wednesday, naming it the GUARD Act, which stands for Guaranteeing...
FOREIGN POLICY

