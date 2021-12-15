ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anti-vaxxer ‘assassination plot’ against German politician foiled by armed police

By Erik Kirschbaum
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqWJl_0dNcFPxX00

Police special operations commandos in the eastern German region of Saxony have arrested four men and a woman suspected of planning to assassinate the state’s prime minister Michael Kretschmer – who has pushed for mandatory vaccinations and hard lockdowns to slow a virulent surge in Covid-19 infections in his state.

A total of 140 heavily armed police officers raided five locations in Dresden and the nearby town of Heidenau at dawn, arresting the five suspects aged between 32 and 64, after their plans to try to kill Kretschmer were discussed openly on the messaging service Telegram that has become popular among opponents of vaccinations and lockdowns.

There has been an alarming increase in the scope and readiness to turn to violence by demonstrators across Germany opposed to the governments’ increasingly robust Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

“We must use all legal means to fight back against this,” said Kretschmer, the conservative state prime minister who has become a target of hatred for large groups of anti-vaccination protestors in the region that has long been a hotbed of resistance to inoculations despite having the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

“Anyone holding public office should not have to be afraid to express their views freely and do their jobs.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the radical fringes of society trying to thwart efforts to fight the pandemic with vaccinations and other measures.

“We won’t put up with a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to impose their will on our entire society,” Scholz said in a speech in parliament.

“We’ll use all the means of a democracy that are available to stand up to this tiny minority carrying torches and who try to intimidate people with violence and death threats.”

Earlier this month police detained a dozen protestors in Saxony for staging a torchlight march in front of the home of a minister in Kretschmer’s government, Health Minister Petra Köpping in Grimma. She has also spoken out forcefully for mandatory vaccinations. It was an ominous reminder of the country’s Nazi past and widely condemned.

“That was an attack against democracy,” said Saxony’s Interior Minister Roland Wöller.

Police said in a statement that the five suspects were arrested on “suspicion they were preparing a serious act of violence that threatens the state”.

They added special forces were used to raid the five locations due to fears the suspects might be armed: "Statements made by individual members of the Telegram group suggested that the suspects might be in possession of weapons and crossbows."

The infection rate per 100,000 residents in Saxony is at about 824 more twice as high as the national average at the moment and the percentage of those fully vaccinated is 59 per cent, or about 10 percentage points below the average for the rest of the country.

There have been dozens of marches in towns and cities across Saxony to protest the growing pressure on Germans to get vaccinated if they want to take part in public events, enter cafes, restaurants, public buildings or public transportation.

There were other disturbing acts of protest aimed at several national political leaders for the tightened Coronavirus restrictions against the large segment of about 30 per cent of adult Germans who remain unvaccinated despite ample supplies of vaccines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6jg0_0dNcFPxX00

More than a dozen politicians, journalists and local authorities across Germany received packages of raw steak wrapped in aluminum foil from a group that threatened to launch “bloody resistance”, according to German media reports.

Included in the packages was a reference to the Nazi gas used in concentration camps to murder Jews called Zyklon B in a threatening message that read: “The meat is contaminated with radiating Covid-19 viruses and with Zyklon B... Resistance to vaccination and measures will be bloody and unsavory.”

Police said that meat parcels were not contaminated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Anti-Vaxxers Planned to Murder Government Official With Crossbows, Police Say

Police in the former East German city of Dresden say they have confiscated a cache of weapons including crossbows, sharp spikes, and guns in early-morning raids of properties tied to a right-wing anti-vaccine group that threatened to kill a local government official over anti-COVID measures. On Dec. 8, the investigative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police and special forces on Wednesday launched an operation in the eastern city of Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said. The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer. "Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement. An investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on December 7 that there were death threats allegedly issued against Kretschmer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
westernmassnews.com

Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany's new chancellor

Just a week into the job, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz finds himself confronting an increasingly radical anti-vaccination movement that, according to police, has plotted to murder elected officials and is actively threatening others. Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to murder Michael Kretschmer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Michael Kretschmer
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Anti#Germans#Murder#Police#Health
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Brazilian girl gang who dressed as Deliveroo-style couriers to ferry drugs around London in co-ordinated pink rucksacks are jailed for total of 40 years

A Brazilian girl gang who ran a Deliveroo-style service to ferry drugs round London have been jailed for more than 40 years. The all-female group of drug couriers wore uniforms in an attempt to blend in and even wore co-ordinated pink rucksacks with a 'team' number written on, and a different coloured wallet inside with the driver's name on.
PUBLIC SAFETY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy