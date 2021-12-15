CORDURA Outfits These Three size? Exclusive New Balance 550s

New Balance has partnered with many a streetwear boutique as 2021 has run its course, one of them being Concepts in which the two parties presented a duo of footwear collaborations. After presenting a 57/40 makeup that honored the storied rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees and a 992 “Low Hanging Fruit” colorway, the two are slated to reunite in 2022 to launch another Concepts x New Balance 57/40 collaboration. Official info about the kicks has yet to be released, but we do have a first glimpse at the kicks.

