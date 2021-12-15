Amazon cloud unit recovers from brief outage affecting third-party services

Mobile communication usage has increased considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, internet penetration is at an all-time high. Consequently, spending on mobile advertising has increased, and analysts expect the mobile advertising market to grow even more in the coming years. Indeed, given the sector’s growth prospects, Wall Street analysts see a more than 50% upside in mobile advertising stocks Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Phunware (PHUN). Read on.Online engagement has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic period because people have been spending more time at home, working remotely. Internet penetration is at an all-time high. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reported solid global growth in internet usage. According to the organization, the estimated number of people who have used the internet surged to 4.9 billion in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO