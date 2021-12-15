ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon cloud unit recovers from brief outage affecting third-party services

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Wednesday it had recovered from a brief outage at its Amazon Web Services cloud unit that affected internet connectivity in two regions on the U.S. West Coast. AWS's dashboard that logs outages showed that it...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Third-party seller discusses latest Amazon internet outages

On Dec. 8, a major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours. This week’s outage impacted a West Coast server and was fixed in about 30 minutes. Amazon reported devices connecting an internal Amazon network and Amazon Web Services network became overloaded as the […]
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
KTVU FOX 2

Widespread consequences stem from Amazon Web Services outage

BERKELEY, Calif. - AWS, Amazon Web Services, with 41% of the worldwide cloud-computing business – making it the world's largest, had a major failure Tuesday affecting tens if not hundreds of millions of people. Many, major companies use its services to avoid building costly data server farms of their own....
BERKELEY, CA
Axios

Amazon Web Services’ critical outage

An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday caused problems for streaming, gaming, and even security apps and devices. Host Erica Pandey is joined by Axios technology reporter Ashley Gold to discuss why it happened and what this outage could tell us about the future of cloud storage. Go deeper. The union...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Services#Public Cloud#Reuters#Amzn#Nflx#Downdetector Com#Twtr
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces...
BUSINESS
AFTVnews

Amazon is experiencing a server outage affecting Fire TV, Alexa, streaming services, and much more

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud service that power much of the internet, is currently having server issues that are causing outages for Amazon.com and certain Fire TV and Alexa features. Since many third-party services use AWS, like Disney+, so those are also affected. If you’re having issues with your devices or services, don’t bother wasting time resetting things. Just sit tight and wait for it to correct itself.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Amazon Web Services Experiences Major Outage, Affecting Deliveries and Netflix

On Tuesday (December 7th), Amazon Web Service users reported that they have been suffering through a major outage. The outage is causing a standstill in delivery operations. According to CNBC, a notice on the Amazon Web Services’ status page indicates that the platform is experiencing problems with certain APIs and AWS Management Console. It also reveals that the problems are impacting the web services’ main U.S.-East-1 region, which is hosted in Northern Virginia.
INTERNET
Times Union

Amazon Outages Affecting Thousands of Customers on Netflix, Slack

Thousands faced outages today when Amazon Web Services glitched and went down on Tuesday afternoon. The outages affected popular streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix as well as Amazon’s main e-commerce site, corporate messaging program Slack, crypto exchange Coinbase and stock site Robinhood. The most recent update to the outages...
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Some Walt Disney World Technical Systems Affected by Amazon Web Services Outage Including Mobile Ordering, Park Pass Reservations, and More

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage is causing some technical issues across Walt Disney World. Guests are reporting problems with MagicBands, mobile ordering, and other systems. We had trouble making a Park Pass, getting this error every time we attempted to confirm the reservation. Mobile Ordering was encountering errors as...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

2 Mobile Advertising Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 50% or More

Mobile communication usage has increased considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, internet penetration is at an all-time high. Consequently, spending on mobile advertising has increased, and analysts expect the mobile advertising market to grow even more in the coming years. Indeed, given the sector’s growth prospects, Wall Street analysts see a more than 50% upside in mobile advertising stocks Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Phunware (PHUN). Read on.Online engagement has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic period because people have been spending more time at home, working remotely. Internet penetration is at an all-time high. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reported solid global growth in internet usage. According to the organization, the estimated number of people who have used the internet surged to 4.9 billion in 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy