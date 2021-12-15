Asphalt plant proposed in Genoa Township draws ire of some residents

A Lansing-based asphalt company is eyeing about 16 acres in Genoa Township for a hot-mix asphalt manufacturing plant that has sparked interest and concern among township residents.

Capital Asphalt project manager Chris Smith said the company manufactures its own asphalt for public road paving, commercial projects such as parking lots and residential projects such as driveways.

Smith said they currently have one plant in Lansing and are looking to expand within a 40-mile radius.

"With a second facility, we can be a lot more efficient and cost-effective and the demand is growing quite rapidly," he said.

An in-person meeting of the Genoa Township Board of Trustees to learn about early conceptual plans for the project was postponed earlier this month because the number of attendees exceeded the township hall's capacity.

Township officials are working on finding a larger venue and will announce meeting details at a later date.

No final decisions about the asphalt plant will be made at the upcoming public hearing. The proposal would need to go through several more steps, including final approval of the Planned Industrial District, site plan approvals from township officials and a greenlight from environmental officials.

A Facebook group of concerned citizens in opposition to the project had 906 members as of Tuesday.

More than 1,200 people signed a petition on change.org opposing the asphalt plant.

Here is a look at the proposed project:

The proposed site is on land already zoned for industrial uses at the intersection of Victory and Toddiem drives north of Interstate 96.

About 11 acres to the south is currently used by scrap metal recycling company Advance Metal Alloys and about 5.2 acres on the north side of Toddiem Drive is currently vacant.

Smith said Capital Asphalt plans to repurpose an existing 15,000-square-foot building for equipment storage and construct other structures on the site.

It would feature a hot-mix asphalt production plant, material loading bins, conveyor systems, a drum-type mixer, a dust control and collection system, liquid asphalt binder storage tanks, product storage silos and truck loading and weight measuring systems, according to township documents.

It would be similar to their plant in Lansing.

"There will be some upright structures for asphalt storage and some outdoor aggregate storage," Smith said.

The site would feature piles of materials used to make hot-mix asphalt, including aggregates, recycled asphalt and sand, according to township documents.

Capital Asphalt has asked township officials to allow them to build structures up to 86 feet tall. The township would normally allow 30 feet maximum.

Smith said silos would be the tallest feature.

He said the site is well-suited because it is in an existing industrial area with easy access to I-96 from Grand Oaks Drive to Latson Road.

"With our proposed improvements to Toddiem Drive from Victory Drive to Grand Oaks Drive, it will be an efficient haul vehicle route to the highway that will keep traffic off Grand River," Smith said.

He said constructing the plant will require a significant investment. He declined comment on the projected cost.

He said the plant would initially create 25-30 jobs and the goal would be to employ around 50 people.

Pushback

Husband and wife Ragu Veer and Nancy Dupke live within a few miles of the proposed site and learned about it from the Facebook group.

They say they do not normally get involved in politics but they were spurred to create and circulate a petition opposing the plant because they are concerned about toxic emissions and property values.

"I think the health impact of it is the scariest thing for me, the toxic fumes," Dupke said. "If you're going to do this, it shouldn't be where people live, work and breathe."

Veer said he and other residents are trying to collect a few thousand petition signatures by promoting the online petition, going door to door and collecting signatures at township meetings.

They are also having yard signs printed: "No Asphalt plant in our neighborhood."

"We have a lot of property value," Veer said. "There are skilled nursing facilities and a school. The older people are affected. The kids are affected, and the businesses. The property value goes down."

Capital Asphalt's Lansing plant omits several air pollutants monitored by state environmental officials. The plant has operated in compliance with state permitting standards with emissions levels below established thresholds, according to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy records.

"We are very highly regulated by EGLE and they monitor us very closely and make sure we're always falling within the regulations and standards they set," Smith said. "At our current operation, we have to report our production, what's coming out of our stacks. Everything having to do with air quality is monitored and our new plant will have advanced filtration."

Former township trustee Todd Smith said he opposes the proposed plant.

"My opinion is I've never seen a more terrible proposal," Smith said.

"It would be the highest building in all of Livingston County at 86 feet, and the proposal doesn't address any fumes or smells that come out of it. They said they would address that in the future," Todd Smith said.

He said the plant would be located at a gateway to the township off I-96 and the first thing people would notice entering the township.

"The last thing we want to be known for is a smell and a large asphalt plant," Todd Smith said.

Todd Smith also said he thinks township Supervisor Bill Rogers should recuse himself from voting on the proposed plant because a potential conflict of interest. The land for the proposed site is owned by Bruce Hundley of Advance Metal Alloys, who supported Rogers' 2016 campaign.

Rogers said he finds Todd Smith's comments "extremely offensive."

"If that would be the case, then there are a ton of people I know in this area from my times with the state, county and now the township," Rogers said. "Evidently, if someone came to a fundraiser I had I should recuse myself? I think that's just an absolutely unreasonable request."

"My position is that I need to see their presentation but it fits into an industrial setting," he said.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Timar at jtimar@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennifer_timar.