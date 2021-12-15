Del Val Teacher of the Year wants students to ‘think, not conform’

Windom Area Middle High School teaching staff gathered outside the WAMHS office last week prior to starting their Professional Learning Communities for a short announcement. Joni Fischenich was among them smiling until Amanda Wilson announced the longtime English Language Learner teacher as the district’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. Almost instantly, Fischenich was moved to tears of disbelief and joy. She came forward as her husband, Dave, and sons, Joe, a physical education teacher in Windom, and Sam, who lives and works in New Ulm, stepped out of the office to congratulate her. Sam was joined by his wife, Kelsey, and their 18-month-old daughter, Addison. The Fischenichs’ daughter, Sarah, a teacher in Colorado, was unable to attend.
Comments / 0