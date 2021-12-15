ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Val Teacher of the Year wants students to ‘think, not conform’

By Community Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I want my students to leave my classroom as better versions of themselves,” says Brian Smith, Delaware Valley Regional High School’s Teacher of the Year. His selection was announced at recent school board and faculty meetings. The Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee comprised...

