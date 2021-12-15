Del Val Teacher of the Year wants students to ‘think, not conform’

MEDFORD – Shawnee High School has announced Jessica Riddle as its Teacher of the Year. Riddle, in her 12th year of teaching and eighth year at Shawnee, is the Class of 2024 advisor and has been the head coach of the cheerleading squad for the past three years and the head coach of the dance team for the past two years. Prior to this, she was an assistant cheer coach, assistant dance coach, and Class of 2020 Advisor. Riddle currently serves as the coordinator of the 504 Committee and previously served on the No Place for Hate and Voices committees.

