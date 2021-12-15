Drunk Johnstown woman gets stuck on train tracks with child in backseat, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Johnstown woman was arrested Tuesday after police reported she was drunk driving before getting her car stuck on train tracks with her 5-year-old son.

A witness said they saw a car on the railroad tracks and went over to help get the car unstuck, according to court documents. She told Johnstown police that 46-year-old Michelle Tomkosky was in the driver’s seat and was visibly drunk. The witness also noted there was a child in the backseat.

The witness managed to help get the car off the tracks and kept the keys from Tomkosky.

Tomkosky told police that she was driving on Railroad Street when she took a wrong turn and got stuck. Police noted she was slurring her words and smelled like alcohol, though she claimed she didn’t have anything to drink.

Police reported Tomkosky failed a field sobriety test, and she was arrested and taken to Conemaugh hospital for a BAC. However, she refused to give blood.

Tomkosky was arraigned Wednesday morning on one felony count of endangering the welfare of children as well as a minor count of DUI and other summary charges.

She was released on an unsecured $15,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 4.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.