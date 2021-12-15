Could Deion Sanders, Jackson State 'Flip' Travis Hunter?

Multiple reports have the nation's top recruit, Travis Hunter, considering flipping his commitment from Florida State University.

Sanders and Hunter With just seconds left in the game, Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, left, and JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson celebrate as the Tigers take the SWAC Championship, beating Prairie View A&M 27-10 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Tcl Swac ; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Clarion Ledger's reporter, Khari Thompson, told Jeff Lightsy that head coach Deion Sanders may have influenced the nation's top recruit, Travis Hunter, may consider signing with Jackson State over Florida State.

Lightsy said Hunter was "on the sidelines at a Jackson State game" this fall.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. lists Hunter No.1 on his board and has the wide receiver committing to the Seminoles. The Collins Hill product is an outstanding young talent.

Should Hunter flip his commitment to Jackson State, it would be a major coup for Deion Sanders.

