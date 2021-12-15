UPDATE: Snowy conditions close I-5 in both directions north of Redding

Note to readers: We’ve made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. If you are able, help power local journalism. Your support goes a long way toward helping us provide you with in-depth coverage on the stories that matter to you. Subscribe to the Redding Record Searchlight .

Snow in the higher elevations around Redding on Wednesday has prompted driving restrictions on North State highways and disrupted school schedules.

Northbound Interstate 5 is closed to all traffic at the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding. This is due to big rigs that have spun out on the freeway.

In addition, southbound I-5 is closed at Lakehead due to multiple disabled big rigs that are blocking all lanes, the California Department of Transportation said.

Earlier Wednesday, traffic on Interstate 5 was being screened and semi trucks were being turned around at the Fawndale exit due to snowy conditions farther north on the freeway.

Caltrans lifted the restriction on big rigs around 10:30 a.m. and allowed them to travel the freeway north of Redding if they have chains, but the storm continues to impact the area.

But officials closed the freeway Wednesday afternoon as the winter storm wreaked havoc through the Sacramento River Canyon.

While there was the potential for snow in Redding during the day Wednesday, it was rain falling in the city, although snow was accumulating by midafternoon about 12 miles west of Redding in the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

Highway conditions

With the freeway closed at the Fawndale exit, northbound I-5 traffic is backed up starting south of the city of Shasta Lake. Heading south on I-5, traffic beginning to back up in the Ashland, Oregon, area.

Meanwhile, chain restrictions are in place on Highway 299 east and west of Redding.

Chains are required 3 miles west of Weaverville on Highway 299. Chains also are required on Buckhorn Summit west of Redding.

On Highway 299 East, chains or snow tires are required from Montgomery Creek to 3 miles west of Burney.

On Highway 44 east of Redding, chains or snow tires are required from Viola to 8 miles west of Old Station, and from Old Station to the junction of Highway 36 in Lassen County.

Heavy snow in Siskiyou County

The city of Mount Shasta was getting dumped on much of Wednesday as snow was falling on the city at a rate of 2 inches per hour between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. As of 2:15 p.m., Mount Shasta had received 14 inches of snow.

Higher at the old ski bowl on Mt. Shasta, 13 inches of snow fell between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

“That’s a rate that’s higher than 3 inches an hour. It’s pretty hefty to get that,” said Brett Lutz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.

Weather cancels classes at some schools

The winter weather also has canceled in-person instruction at some North State schools.

Dunsmuir High School announced that due to the snow and road conditions, the school will be doing independent study on Wednesday. Classes at Dunsmuir Elementary School will start at 10 a.m. due to the weather.

Montgomery Creek School officials said classes are canceled Wednesday because of the weather.

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Snowy conditions close I-5 in both directions north of Redding