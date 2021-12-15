The sweetest gifts to give to the Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR' stan in your life

If there is one thing we can say for certain about 2021, it’s that this year has been the year of Olivia Rodrigo . With the massive release of her debut album, SOUR , taking over our hearts and our speakers, Rodrigo was quickly inducted into the circle of Pop queendom. Now, as Christmas arrives, we are highlighting a few quick SOUR-inspired holiday treats to gift to yourself this season or warm the hearts of the Olivia stans in your life.

For the most exquisite teen queen listening experience, Audacy just gifted us a special Olivia Rodrigo Radio Exclusive Station. The new compilation of current Pop bops is brimming with your favorite tracks from the “deja vu” artist herself, plus music hand-selected based on your love of Rodrigo. Whether you’re in the mood to scream every word to “good 4 u,” or get a little emo with Conan Gray or take over the dance floor with Dua Lipa , the brand new Olivia Rodrigo Radio exclusive station is waiting for you and all your moods.

Photo credit CASETiFY

1. Olivia Rodrigo x CASETiFY Hardened Hearts phone case collection

This holiday season, Rodrigo has come together with CASETIFY to offer all her fans a fresh new line of phone cases with her Hardened Hearts collection …all inspired by SOUR , of course! The latest Olivia Rodrigo x CASETiFY collab is all about the balance of sour, no pun intended, and sweet! The Olivia Rodrigo x CASETiFY collection will be available starting on December 15 at 12AM ET/ 9PM PT.

Shop Olivia's collection CASETiFY

2. SOUR on Vinyl

For the old souls who like new music! Rodrigo's debut album is available on a one-disc vinyl, which can turn your SOUR listening experience into a whole new mood. While side A features all of Olivia's bangers like "good 4 u," side B features deeper cuts like "favorite crime."

Get it on Amazon for $23.05

3. Olivia Rodrigo Exclusive SOUR classic hooide

Keep cozy and rep OR at all times with this classic hoodie. The machine washable outerwear is simple in design but, an essential piece for Rodrigo stans everywhere.

Get it on Amazon for $60.00

4. Olivia Rodrigo SOUR tote bag

The saying goes "wear your heart on your sleeve," but in this case we'd prefer to wear our favorite album on our tote. The bag's canvas material is strong enough to hold all your lip gloss and all your emotions.

Get it on Amazon for $25.00

Photo credit Getty Images

5. Tickets to attend Olivia Rodrigo's 2022 SOUR tour

While they may be hard to come by, there are still some tickets out there for Rodrigo's highly-prized 2022 SOUR North American and European tour. Personally, we'd like to see "good 4 u" played live in Paris, but honestly wherever you can snag a ticket...we highly recommend it!

Find tickets on Ticketmaster

