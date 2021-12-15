ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Policy in Africa Should Reflect Renewed Commitment to Democracy

By Michelle Gavin
Council on Foreign Relations
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 15, 2021 11:49 am (EST) At the recently concluded Democracy Summit, U.S. President Joe Biden and his team pledged to revitalize democratic governance at home and called for democratic solidarity to resist creeping authoritarianism abroad. Even amidst all the understandable eyebrow-raising about the summit’s guest list, the administration addressed the...

arcamax.com

Commentary: US should be attending, not hosting, a democracy summit

Countries from around the world are rightfully skeptical of learning anything other than what not to do as they come to the United States for the first gathering of the Summit for Democracy this week. When it comes to identifying strategies to make democracies more resilient and inclusive, U.S. officials should take the role of learner rather than lecturer, of attendee rather than host.
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Democracy Renewal Begins With Accountability at Home

There is an unmistakable irony in the United States hosting a summit for democracy less than a month after an international think tank formally categorized the country as a “backsliding democracy” for the first time and just a few months after the collapse of Washington’s 20-year democracy-building project in Afghanistan. But the current state of U.S. democracy offers critical lessons about the importance of government accountability to prevent abuses of power in domestic institutions and abroad.
U.S. POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

What Was the Summit for Democracy Really About?

This week, United States (US) President Joe Biden held a two-day zoom conference (which ended on December 10) to save democracy around the world. The Summit for Democracy, as it was called, was met with a fair amount of derision before it had even begun. The fact that the administration held the Summit is not a surprise - even when a presidential candidate, Biden talked of an alliance of democracies.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Renewing Democracy Is 'Defining Challenge of Our Time,' Biden Tells Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden gathered over 100 world leaders at a summit on Thursday and made a plea to bolster democracies around the world, calling safeguarding rights and freedoms in the face of rising authoritarianism the "defining challenge" of the current era. In the opening speech for his...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

U.S. Democracy Faces Real Threats

I was planning to write an optimistic item about the fate of democracy in the U.S. But a realistic optimist has to begin with a recognition of how precarious democratic governance has been and how serious the threats to it are now. So for now the threats will have to do, but don’t despair: These are risks, not done deals, and I’ll go into more depth on the reasons for optimism soon.Until 1965, a large group of those who lived in the U.S. were deprived of full citizenship, and in many cases effectively barred from public life. That exclusionary system did feature elections and republican institutions, but it wasn’t what we really want to call “democracy.” Only with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 did the U.S. start to live up to its own democratic aspirations — aspirations, to be sure, that have never been universally shared, but that I think have always been quite real.Even at its best, post-1965 democracy in the U.S. still had many real flaws, with the franchise and other forms of political participation often more available to some than to others, and features such as the malapportioned Senate that are hard to defend in a republic. But lots of democracies are flawed in one way or another.What’s happened recently, however, has opened up both old and new risks to this system, enough to make many scholars worried — as detailed, most recently, in the latest Bright Line Watch survey of political scientists. The old risks include efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote; the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Voting Rights Act protections; the possibility of increasing precision in gerrymandering, also now sanctioned by the court; rising social and economic inequality, which can have the effect of making political equality harder to achieve; and more. The new risks? Republican politicians and other important party actors have, for 25 years or more, rejected the healthy democratic norms needed to make a republic function, with the situation becoming more dire with the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and, eventually, Trump’s attempt to overturn his defeat in 2020.The bottom line is pretty straightforward. In a two-party system, both parties will eventually hold office. If one of those parties has turned against democratic norms, it will eventually hold power and, well, enact its preferences. It is extremely unlikely that rank-and-file voters would prevent such a party from taking power; people simply don’t vote based on that kind of abstraction. And thanks to partisan polarization, most voters will automatically support their team in any event. Democracy depends on a willingness to lose elections. If that willingness starts wavering — as it seems to be for Trump and his allies — we’re in trouble.So the context for optimism requires confronting the risks out there to republican government, which shouldn’t be minimized. Elected officials should be strengthening laws and institutions to make it harder for anti-democratic forces to succeed. But even those efforts may turn out to be insufficient. Fortunately, we’re not quite at that point yet. Stay tuned, and I’ll deliver some reasons that no one should give up yet on U.S. democracy.For your weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week (in addition to those linked above):1. Seth Masket at Mischiefs of Faction on the debate about Democratic messaging.2. SoRelle Wyckoff Gaynor at the Monkey Cage on the tools available to congressional leaders.3. Dan Drezner on a foreign-policy disaster.4. Matt Grossmann talks with Laurel Harbridge-Yong and Eric Merkley about President Joe Biden, the media and gasoline prices.5. And Stacie Goddard, Jack Snyder and Keren Yarhi-Milo on the late international-relations scholar Robert L. Jervis.
U.S. POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Trajectory of U.S. democracy turns grim: report

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The trajectory of democracy in the United States, organizer of the so-called Summit for Democracy, is grim, according to a report recently published in The National Interest. Multiple developments especially since Donald Trump came into power are the sort of warning flags that mark...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State Announces Initiatives to Bolster Democracy & Defend Human Rights in Support of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

On December 9, President Biden opened the first-ever Summit for Democracy, a forum for leaders from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century. Through the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, the U.S. Department of State will launch a landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives that build upon the U.S. Government’s significant, ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights globally.
U.S. POLITICS
#Africa#Sudan#Democracy Summit
TechCrunch

Partnerships are key to scaling commitments from Biden’s Summit for Democracy

This week, President Biden will gather leaders from over 100 countries to attend his long-promised virtual Summit for Democracy. After a year of consultation, coordination and action, these leaders will come together once more for a second summit to report on progress on the initial set of commitments to protect human rights, counter authoritarianism and corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
Fresno Bee

U.S., Mexican governments agree on renewal of ‘Remain in México’ policy

U.S. and Mexican officials announced Thursday (Dec. 2) an accord enabling President Joe Biden’s administration to comply with a court order requiring the resumption of ‘Remain in México,’ a policy which forced migrants seeking asylum in the United States to wait south of the border while their applications are processed.
FOREIGN POLICY
