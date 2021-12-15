Michigan State names Oxford HS shooting victim honorary recruit

Michigan State began announcing its 2022 recruiting class during Wednesday’s National Signing Day and did so with a classy gesture.

The first athlete the Spartans named to their 2022 class was Oxford High School running back Tate Myre, one of the four victims of the recent mass shooting at his school.

“We are honored to recognize Tate Myre as the first Spartan Dawg of the 2022 class,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said in a video message. “A Spartan Dawg is defined not by the plays they make on the field, but by the character they exemplify, the leadership they bring to their team and their community, and for extraordinary individuals like Tate Myre.”

Myre was a junior and had recently visited the University of Toledo as a recruit prior to the tragedy.

Tucker said that he learned Michigan State was his dream school.

“He had a passion to one day play for Michigan State,” Tucker said. “This passion was paired with an unstoppable drive and follow-through to get there.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram