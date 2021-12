The Town of Greece will be hosting a free COVID-19 rapid test kit distribution event for Greece Residents. On Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14 from Noon until 4:00 PM (or until supplies are exhausted), Greece residents can head to Greece Town Hall and plan on entering through the “Meeting Room” entrance to pick up their test kit. One test kit (which contains two tests in total) will be available per household (there will be no exceptions) and proof of residency will be required. Residents will need to bring either a valid driver’s license ora current utility bill to prove residency.

GREECE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO