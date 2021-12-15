ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Cooks! hosting holiday meal giveaway

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Cooks! will be hosting a holiday meal giveaway. Meals will include a protein, three sides, rolls and dessert. Individual and family meals will be available with family meals serving six, according to Dayton Cooks!.

Guests can pick up meals at Grace United Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd., from 10 am to 3 pm by entering the parking lot on the corner of Salem and Dartmouth, said Dayton Cooks!.

To ensure the safety of the community, Dayton Cooks! asked that you remain in your car and open your trunk for meal pick up.

Dayton Cooks! said that all participants must pre-register and bring confirmation of registration on the day of the event. There is a limit of one family meal per household.

For more information, click here .

