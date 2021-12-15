Poker wagers boosted MGM Springfield casino in November

BOSTON (SHNS) – As it holds the designation as the only place in Massachusetts to play legal poker, MGM Springfield generated more revenue from its table games last month than it has in more than two years and posted a month-over-month increase in revenue while the other two gaming centers in Massachusetts saw gaming revenues dip in November.

All together, MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor generated about $87.81 million in gross gaming revenue last month which worked out to a little more than $24.5 million in state revenue, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced Wednesday. November’s results appear to mark the end of a streak of record-setting and near-record gaming and state revenues that began in July.

MGM Springfield was the only property to post an increase over October’s gross gaming revenue, reporting about $21.69 million last month compared to $21.44 million in October. More than $5.7 million of MGM’s November take came from its table games, the best month for those games since October 2019.

November was the first full month that live poker had returned to the western Massachusetts casino since the start of the pandemic. Gaming regulators said the game’s return was “a smashing success.”

Courtesy: Preston Group

Encore Boston Harbor, which is aiming to bring poker back to its gaming floor by Feb. 1, saw revenues dip from a record $62.8 million in October to $55.17 million in November — about $30 million from slot machines and $25.17 million from table games. Encore generated more than half of the state’s revenue total for November, just more than $13.79 million.

Encore and MGM Springfield are both taxed at a rate of 25 percent of gross gaming revenue. The Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville took in more than $154.35 million in wagers last month and kept 7.11 percent of it as revenue, or about $10.97 million. That was down from $170.54 million in wagers and $11.74 million in revenue in October. Massachusetts is due 49 percent of Plainridge’s monthly gross gaming revenue or about $5.38 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.