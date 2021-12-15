ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Breaking: Travis Hunter Recruiting Update

247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Josh Pate, Andrew Ivins,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders Denies Paying Top Recruit Travis Hunter To Come To Jackson State

Deion Sanders says Jackson State absolutely did not pay top recruit Travis Hunter to come to the school ... explaining Thursday, "We ain't got no money!" After Prime flipped the H.S. baller from his Florida State commitment to JSU on Signing Day on Wednesday ... rumors began swirling that JSU had unloaded cash in the forms of NIL deals to get him to sign on the dotted line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Imagine what the HBCU could be if every African-American high school recruit did what Travis Hunter did?

The highest rated football recruit in the country from Suwanee, Georgia made a splash yesterday and it made me happy. Travis Hunter the number 1 cornerback in the country and the highest rated player in the country according to 24/7 decided to select Jackson State over his hometown Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles. It was a wild moment.
NFL
247Sports

National Signing Day: Where the top Class of 2022 QBs signed

Want to win championships in college football. There's the old saying that "defense wins championships," but with how the game has evolved, you're probably going to need a star quarterback, too, to the get the job done today. Look no further than the SEC Championship Game earlier this month, when...
NFL
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
247Sports

Miami's path to a Top 15 recruiting class in 2022

Mario Cristobal finished strong on the recruiting trail for the Miami Hurricanes in less than two weeks on the job. During the Early Signing Period, which ran Wednesday through Friday, Cristobal added Top 100 four-star prospects, DE Nyjalik Kelly and TE Jaleel Skinner, while also adding late bloomer, CB Jaden Harris, to the class.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Coach Woodson Verbatim: vs. Notre Dame

Q – Coach, the three-point shooting, you've always kind of instilled the confidence even early in the season when they weren't making them. For that to materialize the last few games, how gratifying is it to see some of the shots going in?. COACH WOODSON: I was just happy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Breaking News
247Sports

Red Wolves host 7-2 Air Force

Air Force (7-2) at Arkansas State (7-3) Series Record: Air Force leads 3-1, has won three straight. (USAFA 57, ASU 52, 2002) Rankings: CBS Sports RPI, Air Force 203, Arkansas State 209. A-State starters. G Caleb Fields 6-0 So. G Desi Sills G 6-2 Jr. G Marquis Eaton 6-2 Sr.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
247Sports

UNC-Kentucky: Hubert Davis and Players Postgame

LAS VEGAS --- North Carolina donned alternate jerseys and put on an alternate performance compared to how things had been going the last couple weeks, losing to Kentucky, 98-69, in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. The Tar Heels came out flat-footed, trailed 19-6 early, and never got the deficit back into single digits. The 29-point defeat is the largest for UNC since 2012.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cassius

Deion Sanders Denies Rumors That NIL Deal Led To Travis Hunter Decision

Jackson State football, and its head coach Deion Sanders, shocked the world earlier this week when they flipped one of the best high school players in the nation on national signing day. Travis Hunter was committed to Florida State until he made the dramatic announcement to sign with Jackson State and play football for the Tigers in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

REPORT: Pitt mentioned as possible landing spot for Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada

Barstool Sports reports that third-year Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will transfer to Pitt via the NCA transfer portal. Calzada will not play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder began the year as the backup after having lost the battle in camp to redshirt freshman Haynes King. However, King suffered an injury early in the second game of the season and Calzada started the final 10 games of the year after that. Calzada finished the season with a 123 pass rating.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nation's top recruit shakes up college football's pecking order and 'haves' are not happy

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Travis Hunter, the nation's top football prospect in the 2022 class flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, which is coached by Deion Sanders, on Wednesday's Signing Day. As Fitz explains, this move shook college football and it was initially reported that Hunter had signed a $1.5 million Name Image and Likeness deal with Barstool Sports, which offers Sanders' podcast on its network. However, both Barstool and Jackson are denying a deal is in place. This is frightening for college football's "haves" because now they can lose an elite five-star player to an HBCU but Fitz loves this.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
275K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy