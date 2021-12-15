ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — When little-known actor Simu Liu , he wasn’t vying for a job — he was venting at Hollywood’s status quo.

“I was experiencing just such a frustration turning on the TV and, as a struggling actor, too, just really seeing the limits of what was possible for people that look like me,” said Liu, who has been named one of “Fast forward five years, and I’m here.”

Liu starred as Shaun/Shang-Chi in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero. The blockbuster movie on its way to more than $430 million in ticket sales worldwide.

“My goal was always to try to make it out in Hollywood, and for a few years, nothing happened,” said the Chinese-born Canadian actor. “Then in 2019, the craziest thing happened… I’m getting all these incredible opportunities. ,’ but it was also getting to go to the Met Gala — so many different things. I had an opportunity to be on ‘Sesame Street.’ I mean, it’s been such a joy and such a privilege to go through.”

While Liu is enjoying the success, he’s always looked at the bigger picture. “Shang-Chi,” which is available now on Disney+ and on Blu-ray/DVD, has allowed audiences of all ages to see a wide array of Asian faces and characters — something he didn’t have himself.

Growing up, Liu admired global icon Will Smith; he remembers being astonished after learning that Smith, a Black man, was at one point Hollywood’s highest grossing actor.

“I just found that to be so incredible because he was an actor of color. And even though he wasn’t Asian, I still felt like there was a part of me that related to him,’ said Liu.

And while Smith is obviously deserving of any young, budding actor’s admiration, Liu’s aspirational choices were also limited.

“Growing up, in terms of people who look like me, there was really only Jackie Chan and Jet Li. And even though I think I enjoyed watching them, there was always a distance as well because we came from just very different backgrounds. And I think the characters that they were forced to play were also very exaggerated versions of what Asian people actually are.”

Liu, whose family immigrated to the Toronto area when he was 5 from China, was previously most recognized for “Kim’s Convenience,” a Canadian comedy centered around a Korean immigrant family who ran a convenience store. The show abruptly ended in controversy after the fifth season when the two co-creators inexplicably exited despite it gaining a cult following after Netflix picked it up. He also starred in “Blood and Water,” a Canadian crime drama with dialogue in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Up next for the 32-year-old is “Arthur The King,” starring Mark Wahlberg, which tells the story of a captain of a Swedish adventure racing team who befriends a wounded dog while racing through the Ecuadorian jungle. He’ll also star in “One True Loves,” a romcom with Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.

“We need to show Asian Americans in all kind of facets and all sorts of light. So that will be what the next few steps of my career are focused on,” explained Liu. “That, and I think creating opportunities for other creatives of color who are coming up. And stepping into a producorial role and being a self-generator, rather than just somebody who waits for opportunity to come.”

Back to that tweet: Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told Liu he was completely unaware about the social media message, so it had no influence on him securing the role. For Liu, that signifies a more important lesson.

“I think there’s something to be said for setting a goal or putting a pointer out in the horizon and saying I am headed in that direction,” said Liu. “Give yourself the permission to acknowledge your dreams and your ambitions. Give yourself the permission to vocalize it and to put it out into the universe and then work really, really hard to get there.”

___

For more on AP’s 2021 class of Breakthrough Entertainers, please visit:

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Reacts To Marvel Sequel News

In a world where it’s unlikely to see a Marvel movie fail, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was set up for success, but man, did it blow expectations out of the water. A Marvel hero who was nearly unknown to many became the highest grossing domestic release of the year, outperforming Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eternals and Black Widow. In turn, it was recently announced that a Shang-Chi sequel is on the way and will once again be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Simu Liu’s reaction to this news is actually perfect.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Simu Liu trolls critics in his response to Shang-Chi 2 news

One of the biggest 2021 hits for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently announced to be getting a sequel – with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the project. Simu Liu, who plays the titular character in the action movie, took to social media to celebrate the Shang-Chi 2 news in the best possible way – by trolling all the critics who said it would never happen.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi star responds to credits scene revelation

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings spoilers ahead. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Meng'er Zhang, who plays Shang-Chi's sister Xialing in the Marvel outing, has addressed the film's big post-credits revelation. In the post-credits clip, fans bear witness to the character rebooting her father's...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Talks “Super Power” Of Being “Unapologetically Asian” At Unforgettable Gala; Sandra Oh, John Cho & More Receive Honors

The who’s who of Asian and Asian American talent and artists gathered for an evening of celebration at the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala, nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic brought live and in-person events to a screeching halt. The Character Media awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton and hosted by Good Trouble actress and comedian Sherry Cola, recognized notable Asians in culture and media including Sandra Oh, John Cho, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘  Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu. “There are so many people here tonight fighting the good fight…showing me what it means...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Sing 2 and Emily in Paris. Sing 2 premiere Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Luke Bracey
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Simu Liu
Popculture

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu's $5M Hollywood Hills Mansion Is a Must-See

Simu Liu is an A-list movie star thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now he has the mansion to match. Liu recently purchased a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills for about $5 million, according to a report by Dirt.com. The photos of the house will leave you speechless.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Variety

‘Ramy’ Writer Azam Mahmood Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot.  He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London. Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shang Chi#Film Star#Ap#Asian#Chinese#Canadian#The Met Gala#Blu Ray Dvd
Variety

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal Discuss Their Future ‘Spider-Man’ Plans: ‘We Want to Top Ourselves in Quality and Emotion’

Longtime “Spider-Man” series producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have an offbeat filmmaking partnership, as they demonstrated in a new interview. In a conversation with the New York Times’ Brooks Barnes about “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the future of the franchise, the pair addressed Pascal’s previous comments that Tom Holland would star in another “Spider-Man” trilogy. (She also addressed the comments when speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet on Monday.) “We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out,” Pascal said. “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom...
MOVIES
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy