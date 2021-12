The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading more quickly than other viral variants, according to NPR. The Omicron variant — with its dozens of mutations, including many affecting the viral spike protein — was first reported in late November by scientists in southern Africa and was quickly dubbed a "variant of concern." It has since been detected in 77 countries and is suspected to be in many more, the World Health Organization says.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO