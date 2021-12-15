ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cantor Fitzgerald Sees Sharp Upside In This Cloud Communications Company

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX) with an Overweight and $8 price target, implying a 66% upside. With pandemic headwinds...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Communications#Customer Engagement#Price Action
Benzinga

(UBER) - Analyzing Uber Technologies Inc's Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) short percent of float has fallen 5.96% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 81.71 million shares sold short, which is 4.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

(PG) - Analyzing Procter & Gamble Company's Short Interest

Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) short percent of float has risen 8.77% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.02 million shares sold short, which is 0.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Piper Sandler Sees 48% Upside In Enovix; Neutral On FREYR, Microvast

Piper Sandler analyst Greg Tuttle initiated coverage on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX), FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY), and Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST). The analyst initiated Enovix with an Overweight rating and a price target of $39, implying an upside of 48.5%. Tuttle says the company is "uniquely situated" in North America with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before 2022

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is one of the largest enterprise software companies, and it's led the customer relationship management (CRM) industry for eight consecutive years. As businesses continue to struggle with macroeconomic headwinds related labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, staying on good terms with customers will be crucial. In this Backstage...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's Recent Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's (NASDAQ:ZM) short percent of float has fallen 17.0% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.98 million shares sold short, which is 3.71% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(ABBV) - Analyzing Abbvie Inc's Short Interest

Abbvie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) short percent of float has risen 3.9% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.09 million shares sold short, which is 0.8% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Mastercard?

Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 37.68% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

DA Davidson Bullish On BlueLinx, Sees 26% Upside

DA Davidson analyst Kurt Yinger initiated BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $102, implying an upside of 26%. The analyst says the company stands to benefit from the tailwinds that include cyclical increases in new residential construction and residential R&R activity, elevated commodity wood product prices, sustained price inflation in other building products, and tight material availability.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Needham Sees 41% Upside In ACM Research; Upgrades To Buy

Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $100, implying an upside of 40.8%. Needham upgraded the rating on expanding customer base and valuation. ACM Research is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for semiconductor...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $84.0 versus the current price of AECOM at $73.33, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated AECOM...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Jabil

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jabil has an average price target of $74.0 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $68.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
93K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy