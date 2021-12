If you are as obsessed with the adventures of Elena and the Salvatore brothers as we are — and possibly mid-series binging it for the third time, you might have heard the rumor that the show is leaving Netflix soon. The streaming giant has been the home of The Vampire Diaries catalog for a number of years, but now, uber VPD fans fear they may have to follow the series to another platform. Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix for good? Is it moving to a new home? Or, is it destined to be found only on occasional syndicated TV or worse, DVD collections? Read on to find out the official fate of this much-beloved supernatural romance drama.

