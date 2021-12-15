ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hawkeye’ directors tease more surprise Marvel cameos

By Ella Kemp
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have teased further cameos in the MCU series. The filmmakers alluded to the appearance of Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova from Black Widow in the fourth episode, suggesting that more could be on the way. “We love keeping little secrets like...

