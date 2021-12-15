‘Hawkeye’ directors tease more surprise Marvel cameos

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Hawkeye, "Ronin." When it comes to the MCU, with its vast library of main and supporting characters to draw from, cameo appearances are a bit of a given at this point. In fact, since Marvel prides itself on a certain level of interconnectivity between its films and shows (even if it occasionally only results in a passing reference to a "big guy" or the Battle of New York), there's really no such thing as an unexpected drop-in anymore. In most instances, fans have come to anticipate the arrival of someone else, maybe even someone bigger on the scene — which, on the one hand, contributes to the internet version of huddling around the watercooler, but said expectations can also become so tangled up in predictions and speculation that it sort of overshadows what the plot itself is trying to accomplish. (See: Mephisto basically becoming a running inside joke about fan theories after the character failed to make an appearance in WandaVision, an appearance that was never assured to begin with.) It's partly indicative of one of the MCU's greatest storytelling problems — when you've built up a reputation for encouraging viewers to look for the next big thing, it makes it difficult to keep the attention on the existing story and where it's succeeding or stumbling. Fortunately for Hawkeye this week, the arrival of someone we're already familiar with in Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was a way to not only shake things up in terms of character dynamics and challenge the hero-worship status of a certain relationship, but also give us an entirely new perspective on past MCU events.

