Kyrie Irving has missed the entire season due to his stance on the vaccine against COVID-19. He has refused to get vaccinated and while he could theoretically play in games outside of New York, the Nets have decided that they don't want him to be a part-time player. Unfortunately, Kyrie's absence has hurt the Nets as they don't have that number one option at point guard. While they have certainly won games regardless, fans are still eager to see Kyrie with his teammates.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO