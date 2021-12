Five men charged in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are asking a federal judge to allow evidence at trial they believe shows entrapment by FBI agents. Attorneys for Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta filed a motion Friday, Dec. 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

